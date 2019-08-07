Brown lipstick is back in - as 90s fashion and makeup makes its return
7 August 2019, 15:36
The brown lipstick trend has sent us flying way back in time to the 90s!
Brown lipstick is BACK, and the 90s makeup staple has once again firmly cemented a place in our beauty wardrobe.
Thankfully, things have progressed a lot in terms of cosmetics since the 90s and there's a wider selection available than just your standard glossy lipstick bullet that bleeds everywhere.
From matte liquid lipsticks to glosses and metallic treats, we've found all the best ones for you to try out.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss in Sepia, £18 from Cult Beauty
Gingerbread Girl Melted Matte Liquid Lipstick, £19 from Too Faced
Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte Lipstick, £22 from Cult Beauty
Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick, £17 from Debenhams
Lottie London Slay All Day Matte Liquid Lipstick, £5.95 from Feelunique