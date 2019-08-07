Brown lipstick is back in - as 90s fashion and makeup makes its return

7 August 2019, 15:36

There's a huge selection of gorgeous brown lipsticks on the market
There's a huge selection of gorgeous brown lipsticks on the market. Picture: Various
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The brown lipstick trend has sent us flying way back in time to the 90s!

Brown lipstick is BACK, and the 90s makeup staple has once again firmly cemented a place in our beauty wardrobe.

Thankfully, things have progressed a lot in terms of cosmetics since the 90s and there's a wider selection available than just your standard glossy lipstick bullet that bleeds everywhere.

From matte liquid lipsticks to glosses and metallic treats, we've found all the best ones for you to try out.

Anastasia Beverly Hills has a huge lip product selection
Anastasia Beverly Hills has a huge lip product selection. Picture: Cult Beauty

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss in Sepia, £18 from Cult Beauty

Too Faced have the brand new Gingerbread liquid lipsticks, and theres a 'man' and 'girl' shade
Too Faced have the brand new Gingerbread liquid lipsticks, and theres a 'man' and 'girl' shade. Picture: Too Faced

Gingerbread Girl Melted Matte Liquid Lipstick, £19 from Too Faced

Huda Beauty's power bullets come in a stunning range of versatile colours
Huda Beauty's power bullets come in a stunning range of versatile colours. Picture: Cult Beauty

Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte Lipstick, £22 from Cult Beauty

Kat Von D's Everlasting Liquid Lipstick really does last for ages...
Kat Von D's Everlasting Liquid Lipstick really does last for ages... Picture: Debenhams

Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick, £17 from Debenhams

If you fancy a bargain lip colour then pick up this stunning shade from Lottie London
If you fancy a bargain lip colour then pick up this stunning shade from Lottie London. Picture: Feelunique

Lottie London Slay All Day Matte Liquid Lipstick, £5.95 from Feelunique

