Emma Hardie adds new product to Moringa range

Emma Hardie Moringa Light Cleansing Gel. Picture: press/brand

By Nicola Bonn

Heart's Beauty Expert Nicola Bonn trials the little sister to Emma Hardie's cult product Moringa Balm and she can't get enough of it!

Emma Hardie's Moringa Balm is hands down one of my favourite beauty products of all time.

It's been on my top 10 list for years. It's a thick balm that melts into the skin and does a great job of removing makeup, but the thing that always gets me is the fragrance.

There's something about it that takes me to a really good place and gives the instant feeling of being in a spa in a beautiful far-flung destination.

Anyway, the other day I was introduced to another member of the Moringa Balm family.

It's billed as a Moringa Gel and comes in a pump dispenser. The idea is that you can use it in the shower, as a first cleanse and that the man in your life should love it too.

The experience of using the gel is very similar to the balm, they smell identical.

But the main difference is that the gel is far lighter mainly due to it not containing bees wax which the balm is quite heavy in. It is great at removing eye makeup and I've actually been able to take off my full face of makeup by using the gel with a hot cloth.

The gel will be out on 2nd April, initially in Marks and Spencer and will cost £38. More of Emma Hardie's range can be found here.

