How to transform your hair for festival season: From extensions to braids and a pop of colour

16 July 2019, 16:29

It's time for a new look, all for the festival season
It's time for a new look, all for the festival season. Picture: Getty/Heart/Bleach London/Great Lengths
Alice Dear

Alice Dear

With festival season in full swing, it's time to experiment with a new look.

It's the greatest time of the year once again, festival season.

Whether you were lucky enough to attend Glastonbury, or are planning on letting your hair down at Reading, Leeds or Boomtown, it's never been a better time to experiment with your look.

Nothing says festival season like long waves, a psychedelic braid or a bold colour, and – although you might not think it – these looks could not be easier to achieve, take a look:

You don't have to make drastic decisions to have great hair for festival season
You don't have to make drastic decisions to have great hair for festival season. Picture: Getty

Extend the fun

Let's start with hair extensions, one of the smartest and most natural ways to experiment with length, style and thickness.

While many people think about extensions and automatically jump to the fear of damage, extensions have come on leaps and bounds over the past years to create natural and safe ways to extend your hair.

We tried out celebrity extension brand Great Lengths and tested out their tape hair extensions for an entirely new look.

The GL Tapes are made with 100 per cent human hair, which means you can straighten, curl and style as you would your own hair.

The lightweight tapes are virtually undetectable in the hair and comfortable to wear
The lightweight tapes are virtually undetectable in the hair and comfortable to wear. Picture: Heart

The GL tapes come in a huge 58 different shades, so you know you're going to find a good match to your natural hair colour.

Great Lengths use medical grade, hypo-allergenic and non-toxic tapes which can be used in any thickness of hair to transform the length or volume – or both!

Maintenance is also easier than you would ever think, and the extensions will last for six to eight weeks before you can have them removed or refitted.

Fitted in Hershesons in London by hair extension wiz Hadley Yates, we went for long locks, creating a classic festival boho-chic look with a gentle wave.

Colour and length changes don't have to be forever
Colour and length changes don't have to be forever. Picture: Getty

Add a POP of colour

Nothing says you're ready for a festival like a bright hair colour.

Whether it's pink, blue, purple, silver or orange, stand out at your favourite gig with a pop of colour.

And – don't worry – the colour doesn't have to be for life.

There are several semi-permenant hair colours you can pick up in your local Boots or Superdrug, including the Bleach London shades which are to die for.

Because they wash out, you can experiment with different shades, or create a rainbow for the ultimate eye-catching look.

Experiment with colour with Bleach London's many shades
Experiment with colour with Bleach London's many shades. Picture: Bleach London

Braid it

Festival season is also a time for braids, and there are so many ways you can wear them.

For those low-maintance people, you can opt for two straight plaits on either side of your head, or – if you're a bit more daring – you can takes braids to a new level.

French braids, Dutch braids, and fishtail braids will be everywhere this summer, and that's not where it ends.

If you want to really go for it, you can even add colour and jewels to your plaits, and have them extend the natural length of your hair for a real transformation.

For daring braids, there's no place like Neville Hair and Beauty, based in London, who are experts at festival braids and getting the most out of this iconic hairstyle.

Braids are a great way to hide dirty hair during the festival
Braids are a great way to hide dirty hair during the festival. Picture: Instagram/Kylie Jenner

