How to get rid of under eye wrinkles: Banish fine lines and crow's feet

By Nicola Bonn

I wish wrinkles were super fashionable and that everyone on Insta proudly published close ups of their "life lines".

The fact is though that wanting to look younger has been a thing for centuries, and while I think that the words anti-ageing are horrendous (I'm all about getting the glow and luminosity...wrinkles are just a fact of life), I totally get that you're reading this because you want to have smoother skin around your eyes.

There are a variety of ways to help reduce your eye wrinkles from topical creams and serums to micro-needling to Botox. You just need to pick the option that's best for you.

Creams and Serums

Unlike more invasive treatments, creams and serums don't give instant results but with the right level of commitment (3 months minimum) to the right formula, I think you'll be surprised at how brilliantly they can work.

Some beauty editors don't use an eye cream and instead take their usual treatments up to the eye area. Whilst this can work, I do think that you need to be careful. The skin around your eye is so incredibly delicate and sensitive and it is the first place to react when I use a product that is too strong or not quite right.

There are a lot of products that will claim to make a difference to fine lines and wrinkles but I think that you should be looking for one that contains Retinol.

Vitamin C and Hyaluronic acid are also beneficial, but Retinol is a proven anti-ager.

Here are a few of my favourite eye treatments that should give you visible results...

It's not cheap at £65 but Murad's Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum is a real favourite.

It's pretty potent and you should start seeing a difference to the eye area after about four weeks.

It is described as being hypoallergenic but as with any Retinol product, build up slowly and work towards using it daily.

Roc Retinol Correxion Eye Cream has something of a cult following with many dermatologists being fans.

At £12, it's a cheaper option than the Murad Serum and is nice and gentle yet effective on wrinkles.

Another power house of a cream from a brand that I love.

This Dr Dennis Gross Eye Cream combines anti-oxidant superhero Ferulic Acid with Retinol and is another treatment that when used regularly should really work to reduce your lines and wrinkles.

Priced £68, it's at the pricier end of the spectrum.

I'm a big fan of Olay products and their original pink lotion brings back so many wonderful memories for me.

Their Ultimate Eye Cream, £24.99, is jam-packed with peptides and vitamins and should work to plump out the undeye area and reduce the appearance of fine lines.

Botox:

If you're going the injectables route it's imperative that you seen an actual cosmetic Dr or surgeon and not by a beauty therapist.

Done by the right person, Botox is pretty risk free but there are a series of complications that can arise if it isn't done properly.

Right, lecture over. Botox is great for getting rid of crow's feet and can also help with under eye wrinkles.

The results last for around 3-6 months when you'll need a top up.

This is an expensive habit to get into but it will totally get rid of the appearance of your eye lines.

Microneedling:

Microneedling also known as Dermorolling sounds scarier than it is.

Basically, tiny needles are rolled on your skin and the stress that they cause forces your skin into collagen producing mode. In other words, your skin is fast tracked into the renewal process and fine lines can be dramatically reduced.

You can have micro needling around the eye area and the results can be really good but again please do your research and make sure you see the right person.

Remember that the best way to fight the wrinkles is to use an SPF. Skinceuticals has a product, priced £28, that has been especially formulated for the sensitive eye area.

