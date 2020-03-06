Shoppers are raving over incredible five-star rated shampoo that fights hair loss

Hair loss affects women of all ages and this shampoo has helped a lot. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

The amazing shampoo and conditioner set is an absolute bargain from Amazon.

Hair loss affects a number of women of all ages, and can be particularly bad as we get older.

It's estimated to affect a whopping eight million females around Britain, and unsurprisingly people are always on the search for a product or treatment that can help prevent it.

The shampoo and conditioner set has gone down a treat. Picture: Amazon

A shampoo and conditioner duo from Watermans has blown thousands of people's socks off, with many hailing it a miracle worker.

Costing £23.50 for a combo pack of a conditioner and shampoo, each 250ml, it's on the pricier side but many of the customers' picture reviews show serious improvement.

250ml is smaller than your average shampoo or conditioner bottle, but the set should last you around a month - long enough to trial and decide if you wish to invest.

Hair loss sufferers swear by this set. Picture: Getty

The reviews speak for themselves, with the sulphate, paraben and cruelty-free set racking up a whopping 815 five-star reviews and 167 four-star ones.

According to the online retailer, the product combo is "for great looking thick and strong hair" and is "suitable for all hair types and races".

One person wrote: "My hair is much fuller and thicker looking. I love the smell of it and my hair has grown longer length-wise too.

"I have even found my scalp condition has improved. One hundred per cent worth the money."

Another commented: "Not sure if this product works for everybody, but it does work for me. I do shampoo twice though, because I only wash my hair twice a week.

"Massage my scalp with the shampoo in for about five minutes (in total) then leave the conditioner in for about two minutes (rinse with cooler water) and the results I've had are amazing."

A third shared: "My daughter bought this for her own seven-year-old daughter, whose hair didn't seem to be growing and was very thin.

"The result was amazing. Her hair is now much much thicker and has grown in length too. Even the condition is much better."

And a fourth added: "All I can say is that within three weeks I actually had people telling me how amazing my hair was looking. There is a noticeable change in thickness and general health of my hair.

"I wish I had taken before and after pics but I was a MASSIVE sceptic when I bought these and was not expecting much.

"This will be my new shampoo and conditioner all the time as I cant wait to see the impact it will have on the new hair growth that is coming through."