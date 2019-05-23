What are jade scrapers, and what benefits do they have for your complexion?

By Nicola Bonn

The Hayou jade stone is said to improve blood flow and skin elasticity. Picture: Hayou

Heart's Beauty Editor Nicola Bonn has discovered a jade tool that makes your skin glow and makes you feel calm and relaxed.

When I was sent the Hayou Method Beauty Restorer I had no idea what I was meant to do with it.

Gua Sha is an ancient Chinese ritual that involves scraping a blunt tool along your skin to redirect energy flow, and it's been brought up to date for 2019's beauty regimes.

The idea is that as you scrape, you're reducing inflammation in the body, getting your blood flowing and many believe that it can help cure illnesses and tension too.

I used Hayou's £38 jade scraper with a facial oil and it felt incredible. The implement is made of jade which is beautifully cooling and as you pass it along your skin it feels very relaxing.

I tested a variety of different levels of pressure and used the curvatures of the tool in tandem with those of my face.

When I looked in the mirror I couldn't believe my skin.

I was flushed and glowing and I felt good. Apparently if you do one minute with it twice a day, your skin will look INCREDIBLE and many women swear it helps keep the wrinkles at bay. Beyonce uses and loves a similar one.

I love the whole ethos of Gua Sha and definitely want to learn more. I also can't recommend the Beauty Restorer enough.

Buy it here for £38

