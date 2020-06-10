How to get yourself ready for the post-lockdown glow-up

By Mared Parry

We've found every beauty item you should be treating yourself to following the past few weeks of au natural.

If you've been staying on top of your hair, beauty and skincare routines while at home then we seriously salute you.

The vast majority of us have resorted to a strict cocktail of joggers, hoodies, no makeup and greasy hair in lockdown, and our bank accounts are probably thanking us for it.

But as the end of lockdown looks closer and the possibility of meeting up to socialise stars to become more than just a distant dream, we're all thinking about the glow-up.

New clothes, new beauty products, getting our hair did, nails too... we can't wait.

To get you in the mood and to prepare you for your return back into the world as a glowing human being, we've written a guide to the ultimate post-lockdown glow-up.

Here's everything you should get your hands on in time for when lockdown ends, or you can just buy them for a treat? They're all worth it, we can vouch for that.

Skin Proud

Straight-talking skincare brand Skin Proud has hit the beauty world by storm, selling one product every seven minutes in it’s first 24 hours live on ASOS.

They've shown that the world really is ready to wave goodbye to overcomplicated, time consuming skincare and embrace a simple and effective skincare routine

Available from ASOS

MUA Cosmetics

If you'd love to try out some new makeup products, but don't have a huge budget then you should definitely check out MUA Cosmetics.

Their range covers absolutely everything from primer, skincare, foundation and concealer to eyeshadow, bronzer, blusher and highlighter.

With prices starting from only £1, you can't afford not to try a few bits out from this brand.

Available from MUAstore.co.uk

Doll Beauty

Doll Beauty has been growing massively as a company in the past few years and have had a huge number of new launches hit their website.

If you wanna look your best on your first night out then it's absolutely necessary you check out their makeup products, lashes and fake tan.

Some of their best products (in my opinion) are their highlighters, eyeshadow palettes, false lashes and lipsticks.

Their brush sets have also just launched and they have a real hair and a synthetic range.

Available on Doll Beauty

Maison Sybarite

A new fragrance can be a great way to mix things up with your daily routine. Scent is often associated with memories, and it could be a great way to link this smell to this new chapter in your life.

Maison Sybarite offer some incredible fragrances and the innovative, luxe brand is alcohol-free, non-sticky, persistent, and is committed to quality, safety and sustainability using environmentally-friendly methods.

Crafted by French master perfumers, Maison Sybarite offer four sophisticated gender neutral scents with ingredients that create a phenomenal hybrid of woody and freshness.

Their clean and opulent fragrances are long-lasting, full-bodied, and evoke feelings of confidence and empowerment; perfect for everyday use, whether it be applied before work, after a yoga class or as a self-care regime before bed.

Available on Maison Sybarite

Easilocks clip-ins

If you've been sporting dull locks during lockdown, extensions can be a way to spice things up for a night out.

Combining exceptional quality with hair performance expertise, Easilocks is the ultimate way to lengthen and thicken your tresses in minutes – all without damaging your natural hair.

These extensions have been developed in collaboration with Cheryl and hair expert, Shane O’Sullivan, to create a wave of hair extensions (geddit?) in Cheryl’s go-to styles and favourite tones.

Created using HD Fibre hair, these gorgeous extensions are designed with a silky feel and multi-tonal colouring to replicate the visual appearance of human hair.

Available from Cult Beauty

Bondi Sands tan

I've tried a lot of fake tan, and honestly, Bondi Sands' Aero Aerated Self Tanning Foam Liquid Gold (long name, I know), is one of the best ever.

The brand itself is at the top of its game, but they've combined two of the best ranges - Liquid Gold and Aero - and created a turbo tan.

If you wanna look golden when you're stepping out in your heels, give this one a whirl, you won't regret it.

Available on Bondi Sands

Morphe

Any makeup buffs will have heard of Morphe, and they're constantly coming out with new, exciting ranges and collaboration.

They've recently launched the Pride 2020 range which would be perfect to pick up as it's an absolute bargain, features amazing colours in the palette and some great tools too.

Available on Morphe.com