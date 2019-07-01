Make-up artist Cher Webb's tips for organising your beauty stash like a pro

Cher Webb's tips how to organise your make-up like a pro. Picture: Heart

By Nicola Bonn

Top make-up artist Cher Webb shares her tips for keeping products clean, tidy and in tip-top condition.

Cher Webb is one of the UK's top make-up artists, with a star-studded client list from Rita Ora to Olivia Coleman to Dame Helen Mirren.

She also hosts a weekly podcast with me called The Outspoken Beauty Ultimate Guide to Make-up, (you can download it on the Global Player).

One of the things that always strikes me about Cher is how organised she is, she has an incredible eye for detail and keeps all her beauty stuff in perfect order.

But you don't have to be a professional to have a perfectly packaged kit.

Most of Cher's organisational products cost just a few quid from the high street or online.

She's shared some of her best buys - and you'll be amazed by just how much of a difference they make to your stash and your beauty regime.

Clean

Keeping your brushes clean is the start to an organised make-up bag. Picture: Heart

As a make-up artist, Cher has to keep her brushes clean and in tip top condition.

For times when she needs to clean a lot of things at once, she runs her brushes a nice warm bath and gives them a shampoo.

Johnson's Baby shampoo is great for cleaning brushes, and an extra bonus is that it's cheap and available everywhere.

An alternative (cruelty free) product is Elf Cosmetic's £5 brush cleaner.

One tip for washing make-up brushes is to make sure you let them air dry facing downwards so that the water doesn't get into the base of the brushes and make them rot or go mouldy.

Pouches

Muji clear pouches help Cher get organised. Picture: Muji

Cher loves to be able to see all her makeup products at a glance. She often keeps collections of one type of product in separate clear pouches.

Her personal favourites are from Muji but you can also find them in the likes of Boots and Primark.

Storage

My Kitco is loved by make-up artists (items not to scale). Picture: MyKitCo

Cher is a huge fan of My Kitco, which was started by a make-up artist to offer really great storage solutions for fellow people in the trade.

However, they also great for the average make-up user (or fanatic!) and make organising your stash effortless.

Pictured above are the Big Brush Buddy (£45), My Micro PVC Box Bag (£6), and My Essential Buddy (£89). Please note, the pictures are not to scale.

Check out more of their brilliant make-up organisers here.

DIY

Fill your palette with your perfect shades on the MAC website or in store. Picture: Heart

Cher loves to create her own palettes of eyeshadows and will often go to MAC and fill a palette with colours that she loves.

It's more economical (financially and spatially) than buying several ready made palettes and only using a couple of colours from each, which is something most of us are guilty of.

Find the MAC custom collection here

Home storage

Any old pot can be used to be store brushes and other make-up items. Picture: Heart

One of Cher's top tricks for beauty storage at home is to get drawer separates like these £6 ones from IKEA and organise your beauty products in categories.

She also loves using old candle jars to store everything from brushes to cotton wool to lip pencils.

