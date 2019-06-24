What's in A Model Recommends blogger Ruth Crilly's make-up bag?

24 June 2019, 12:31 | Updated: 24 June 2019, 13:02

Beauty writer extraordinaire Ruth Crilly
Beauty writer extraordinaire Ruth Crilly. Picture: Ruth Crilly

By Nicola Bonn

Ruth Crilly aka A Model Recommends is one of the UK's best-loved beauty writers and content creators. Here she shares her must-have products.

I've been following A Model Recommends for years, ever since she first started her blog around 10 years ago.

Back then it was mainly her recommending the very best beauty products that she had discovered during her time as a top model, but as Ruth has grown and changed so has her content.

As well as beauty recommendations, these days she also talks about everything from fashion to family life to home decor.

Heart's Beauty Expert Nicola Bonn with Ruth Crilly
Heart's Beauty Expert Nicola Bonn with Ruth Crilly. Picture: Heart

She's a great writer, and she is to blame for many a purchase I've made over the years!

Ruth was recently a guest on my podcast, Outspoken Beauty, and amongst many other things, we had a catch up about her top beauty products of the moment.

Vita Liberata Body Blur

This product is like wearing tights but better
This product is like wearing tights but better. Picture: press/brand

Ruth introduced me to this wonder product years ago via her blog and I've never looked back. When I met her it had a firm place in her (very nice Chanel) makeup bag.

What makes this stuff so great is that it gives an airbrushed look to your legs, covers up any blemishes or marks and also makes them look naturally tanned.

If it's too hot to wear tights, you aren't a fan of fake tanning and you want to feel confident about your legs, then this really could be the product for you.

Ruth applies this with a tanning mitt. It dries quickly and shouldn't rub off on your clothes.

Buy it here for £19.66

Dior Pump n Volume Mascara

Ruth's go to mascara promises big bold lashes
Ruth's go to mascara promises big bold lashes . Picture: press/brand

This is Ruth's go to mascara for huge, fluttery lashes.

It has a squeezy tube which caused a fair bit of excitement when it was launched (give it to or three squeezes to get the mascara nice and fluid before application), but it's the fact that you can get big lashes with just one layer that makes it such a hero product.

Buy it here for £28

COLAB Dry Shampoo

Smells just like Tom Ford's Portofino
Smells just like Tom Ford's Portofino. Picture: press/brand

Ruth actually co-created this dry shampoo brand.

What makes it so special is that it doesn't leave white residue on the hair and also comes in some seriously good fragrances.

My fave is without a doubt FRESH which smells like a Tom Ford fragrance called Portofino.

Buy it here for £3.49

La Roche Posay Pure Vitamin C10

Ruth Crilly rates this Vitamin C from La Roche Posay
Ruth Crilly rates this Vitamin C from La Roche Posay. Picture: press/brand

Ruth has been a fan of La Roche Posay for years. This Vitamin C will brighten your skin whilst hydrating and gently exfoliating with salicylic acid.

Use it in the morning after after cleansing and before your daycream.

Buy it here for £28.10

Indeed Labs 10Balm

Great for a host of skin concerns
Great for a host of skin concerns. Picture: press/brand

Ruth is suffering a bit with hay fever at the moment and is using this around her nose where she has been blowing it and made it sore.

It contains Arnica, Bee Pollen and Vitamin E and is both healing and soothing.

Buy it here for £19.99

Emma Hardie Moringa Cleansing Gel Light

A new twist on a classic
A new twist on a classic. Picture: press/brand

This isn't the cheapest cleansing balm but like Ruth I absolutely adore it.

It smells heavenly, takes makeup off effortlessly and leaves your skin hydrated and glowing but not covered in that annoying residue you sometimes get with oils and balms.

Buy it here for £34

