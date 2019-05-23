Bath salts, balms and tummy oil: Pampering for mums-to-be

By Nicola Bonn

Being pregnant often means a big change in how you approach your beauty routine. Heart's Beauty Expert shares some of her favourite products for mums-to-be.

For me, pregnancy was about embracing all that was soft and gentle.

I didn't want to wear strong fragrances or use anything too intense. I wanted to keep everything pretty basic.

If you're pregnant right now you're probably aware that you shouldn't be using certain aromatherapy products, and it's also recommended that you don't use retinol.

Knowing how sensitive my skin was when I was pregnant, I would probably steer clear of acid exfoliants, too.

But despite there seeming like there are a lot of beauty staples you should avoid, there are plenty more out there to be tried.

Here are some of the products that I recommend to all my pregnant friends... and some that are good enough to use even if you aren't expecting.

Mama Mio The Tummy Rub Oil

Mio The Tummy Rub Oil. Picture: press/brand

I know it's not the cheapest belly oil out there, but during both pregnancies I couldn't get enough of this Mama Mio one.

I adored (and still do) the smell which always made me feel calm and relaxed and I really enjoyed my nightly ritual of massaging it into my ever growing belly.

It contains a blend of organic oils including Argan, Coconut, Sweet Almond and Rosehip Fruit and while I can't promise that it will keep stretch marks at bay, it will definitely keep your tum hydrated, comfortable and should help keep it looking smooth.

Buy Mama Mio The Tummy Rub Oil here for £27

Bloom and Blossom Wonder Balm

Bloom and Blossom Wonder Balm. Picture: press/brand

I love a multi-tasker and you can use this balm on everything from your lips and cuticles to your baby's bottom.

Basically any body part that needs a bit of extra TLC and protection!

Bloom and Blossom products are safe to use in pregnancy and you can find the balm here for £14.

Lansinoh HPA Lanolin Nipple Cream

Lansinoh nipple cream. Picture: press/brand

I got through tubes of this when I had my babies.

It's the best nipple balm out there and is safe to use even during breast-feeding.

It also makes a fantastic lip-balm, and I've even been known to use it when my hands are really chapped!

You can buy Lansinoh Nipple Cream here for £10.49

Cowshed Udderly Gorgeous Bath Salts

Cowshed bath salts. Picture: press/brand

The entire Cowshed Udderly Gorgeous range is beautiful but I love the fact that they do bath salts that are suitable to use during pregnancy.

These ones have a blend of Sea Salt and Himalayan crystal salts and Sea Buckthorn Oil which is highly moisturising.

They should have you feeling pampered and relaxed in no time - but remember that you shouldn't make your bath too hot when you're pregnant.

You can buy Udderly Gorgeous Bath Salts here for £24

