The perfect nude gloss, ultimate mascara and flawless base: Top 5 make-up picks

Beauty Editor's top 5 makeup picks. Picture: Nicola Bonn

By Nicola Bonn

Nicola Bonn has tried hundreds of make-up products, but these are the ones that stand out for being some of the best.

As a beauty editor, I'm forever trialling new products. However, there are a few standouts that I go back to again and again.

These products really do perform above and beyond expectations and are the ones that I recommend to and buy for my friends and family.

Bre Minerals Gen Nude. Picture: brand/press agency

If you like your lips nude and luscious then you need to get yourself a tube of Bare Minerals Gen Nude in Can't Even. It's the perfect pinky nude and I get complimented every time I wear it. It looks glossy and yet isn't at all sticky. In fact it feels beautiful on the lips thanks to the addition of moisturising ingredients.

I really rate the entire Gen Nude Range and Bare Minerals makeup products in general.

Buy it here for £17

Hourglass Cosmetics Extreme Caution Mascara. Picture: Press/brand agency

I've probably tried most mascaras on the market at one point or another. My hands down favourite is Hourglass Extreme Caution. It goes on beautifully and with a few layers makes your lashes huge and fluttery without being clumpy.

If big lashes are your thing, this could well be the one for you.

Buy it here for £26

IT Cosmetics CC Cream. Picture: press/brand agency

If you want a base that does it all then you need a tube of IT Cosmetics CC Cream. It gives great but natural looking coverage, makes your skin glow and has the all important UVA/B protection.

The product was developed with plastic surgeons and is also brimming with ingredients that will benefit your skin including hyaluronic acid, antioxidants and vitamins. If they ever discontinue it I will cry.

Buy it here for £26.35

Perricone MD No Blush Blush. Picture: press/brand agency

I like my blush in cream or liquid form and want it to give me a sexy flush. I am currently loving Dr Perricone's No Blush Blush which is a moisturising serum blush that you dot on the apples of your cheeks and then blend in circular motions with your finger.

It's really clever as it somehow adapts to your skin tone giving you the perfect, natural, healthy looking flush that will have people telling you how well you look.

Buy it here for £29

Chantecaille Mermaid. Picture: Press/brand agency

My new eyeshadow colour of the moment is grey. It brings out the green in my hazel eyes but looks just as good on brown/blue/green eyes.

For a lovely light grey that gives a brightening effect, I love Chantecaille Mermaid Eye Colour. It goes on like a cream but gives a matte appearance and can be used as a shadow as well as a liner. Combine it with a bit of water for a more intense effect.

I literally smudge some on my finger and dab it on my eyelid and it looks fab.

Buy it here for £29

Clarins Instant Concealer. Picture: press/brand agency

Last but not least is the under eye concealer that my Mum used and that I have used since I was 18. It is a classic and the best I have ever tried. It goes on so smoothly and really does cover dark circles without gathering in wrinkles and fine lines.

I'm talking about Clarins Instant Concealer. Find your shade and I'm telling you, you'll never turn back!

Buy it here for £22.50

For loads of great beauty tips follow Nicola on Instagram here and download her chart topping beauty podcast here