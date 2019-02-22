Pixi Retinol Tonic: The affordable retinol that won't irritate your skin

Pixi Retinol Tonic will do wonders for your skin without irritation. Picture: Press/brand agency

By Nicola Bonn

This is a great retinol that doesn't cost the earth, and will do wonders for your skin without irritation.

Retinol is the skincare ingredient that I get asked about the most.

It is a derivative of Vitamin A that has been proven to reduce acne, brighten the skin, diminish the appearance of fine lines, promote skin renewal and enhance collagen production.

Women I speak to tell me that with repeated use of the right retinol product they have seen real improvements in the quality of their skin and ask just about any dermatologist what their number one skincare ingredient is and they'll say - you guessed it - retinol!

Read more: Great retinols under £20 here

The problem with retinol is that it can cause irritation, especially if you leap into using one with a high percentage every day. This is where Pixi Retinol Tonic comes in.

Like their much loved Glow Tonic, it is a mild form of a strong ingredient that is great for beginners but that is effective enough to be used by us all.

The Retinol Tonic combines jasmine flower which is soothing and repairing, peptides which help to boost collagen and of course the star ingredient retinol.

There should be little to no irritation and I'd recommend using it daily after cleansing (swipe it on with a cotton wool pad) before your moisturiser or serum.*

You can buy Pixi Retinol Tonic for £18 here

* remember to always use an spf with UVA/B protection when using retinol

For more beauty tips follow Nicola on Instagram here and download her chart-topping podcast here