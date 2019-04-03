What are you wearing? Five amazing smelling beauty products

3 April 2019, 08:52

Cherry blossom is one of the best smells in the world
Cherry blossom is one of the best smells in the world. Picture: pixabay.com

By Nicola Bonn

Everyone has different views on what smells good, but Heart's Beauty Expert thinks these beautiful smelling products are pleasing to even the most discerning of noses

For me the most important thing about a beauty product is not how it makes you look but how it makes you feel.

As we all know, there is no such thing as a miracle product, but there are some products that really do make a difference and help raise your confidence as well as making you feel amazing.

One of the things that can affect how you feel about a product is the way that it smells. Fragrance is incredibly powerful. It can bring back memories, energise you, make you smile and force you to relax.

Here are five products that smell absolutely sublime and are also really effective in their own rights.

everyday oil
everyday oil. Picture: press/brand

One of my all time favourite products is called Everyday Oil. It's a genius product that you can use as a cleanser, moisturiser, hair oil, body oil, massage oil...you name it. The oil is made up of 8 different high quality plant oils including lavender and geranium and it smells incredible. It's a relaxing yet refreshing scent that settles into something warm and sexy. I can't get enough of it.

Everyday Oil is only available in America but you can ship it over. Here's the link

Rituals Sakura
Rituals Sakura. Picture: press/brand

Rituals The Ritual of Sakura Body Cream feels beautifully silky on the skin and smells heavenly. It combines the really comforting smell of rice milk with the sweeter cherry blossom. The result is a "second skin" type scent that makes you feel cosy. It's the kind of fragrance you want to nuzzle up to and sniff in deeply.

Buy it here for £19.50

Moringa Balm
Moringa Balm. Picture: press/brand

I love taking my makeup off with a beautiful smelling balm cleanser. Two of the best smelling and in my opinion most effective are Emma Hardie's Moringa Balm and the Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm. Both of them smell like spas in a pot and are instantly relaxing and uplifting.

Buy Moringa Balm here and Elemis Balm here

Cire Trudon Ernesto
Cire Trudon Ernesto. Picture: press/brand

They're pretty pricey but I have never smelt a better candle than the ones made by Cire Trudon. They're the oldest candle makers in the world and have been making them since 1643. They also count Kings and Queens of years gone by as their most loyal customers.

My absolute favourite candle from the range is called Ernesto. It smells of warm leather and tobacco and I only light it on very very special occasions

Buy it here for £70

If you want all the latest beauty news follow Nicola on Instagram and make sure you download her chart topping beauty podcast here.

