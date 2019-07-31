Really Ree shares her four top beauty buys for August 2019

By Nicola Bonn

Beauty Expert Nicola Bonn recently interviewed Really Res for The Outspoken Beauty Podcast, and found out about some of her favourite beauty products.

The first thing that struck me when I met Ree was how utterly down to earth she was.

In fact, 10 years after launching her incredibly successful beauty blog ReallyRee.com she still can't believe how lucky she is to have made a career doing something that she absolutely adores.

Ree tests more beauty products than anyone I know and rest assured if she thinks something is good then it will be!

Here are her top products of the moment...

NIOD Multi-Molecular Hyaluronic Complex MMHC2

I can see why Ree likes this. Amongst 15 different hyaluronic compounds, it contains 1% of a rare form of hyaluronic acid that many brands do not use.

This particular form doesn't only hydrate (hydration is the main benefit of hyaluronic acid) but it can also goes some way to repairing the skin and improving elasticity. The formula is also non-clogging.

I'm definitely putting this on my list of things to try!

£25 here

NIOD Copper Amino Isolate Serum 2:1

Ree says that when she stops using this she can really feel the difference.

This stuff is pretty amazing. It adapts to your skin, helping it where help is needed.

Although it does different things for different people expect some of the benefits to include improved skin texture, radiance, more even skin tone and smaller pores.

£38 here

Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips 2

Ree adores Charlotte Tilbury (she talks about why on the podcast) and when she recently met her, Charlotte told her that Glowing Jen would look amazing on her and in moments was applying it for her.

Ree now wears this suit-all shade the a lot but also swears by all the members of the Hot Lips 2 Collection (they're all named after iconic women and look good on all skin shades).

£28 here

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation

Ree has been testing Charlotte's newest foundation and is really impressed. It come sin 44 shades, gives a luminous matte finish (yes that can be a thing) and is totally sweat proof, staying put all day.

It also has skin benefitting ingredient. I have a feeling this is set to become yet another Tilbury icon.

Available from 22nd August, priced £34.