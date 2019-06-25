This egg-based moisturiser is the latest Korean beauty must-have

Korean beauty is notoriously innovative... and this body oil is no exception. Picture: Heart

By Nicola Bonn

Korean beauty never fails to surprise and excite and that was definitely the case when our beauty expert tried an egg based product from innovative brand Too Cool For School.

I love to have fun with my beauty products and if something is effective but also surprises and delights me then the chances are that I will go back and buy it again,

Too Cool For School made their name by producing egg based products that really made a difference to the skin and their Egg Mousse Body Oil is definitely up there with my favourite body moisturisers.

It comes in the type of packaging that you would expect of a hair mousse and as you squirt it into your hand you would be forgiven for thinking that it is indeed a product that you should be using to keep your hairstyle in place.

However, once you rub the mousse like texture into your body it cleverly transforms into a gorgeous oil that sinks in beautifully and smells divine.

The perfect, egg based moisturiser. Picture: press/brand

The product contains a whole host of skin loving ingredients including moisturising botanical oils, reparative egg extracts, honey extract and milk proteins.

You can buy it for £24 here.

Oh and on the subject of eggs, some people swear by whisking up a combination of olive oil and egg whites to make a hair mask. Leave it in for twenty minutes and then wash off- just make sure you don't wash off with hot water as I imagine the egg might cook on your head and no-one wants that!