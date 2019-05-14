What are eyelash extensions, how much do they cost and how long do they last?

Eyelash extensions cost a fair bit more than strip lashes but they last a lot longer. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

Lash extensions don't come cheap but they transform your look and will slash the time it takes to get ready in the morning.

If you're a beauty fanatic and want a touch of added glamour to your look or even if you just can't be bothered with putting on mascara in the morning, eyelash extensions are a great option.

If you're wondering how much lash extensions cost, how long they last for, which is the right kind to go for and even if they damage your natural lashes then look no further as we've got you covered.

Eyelash extensions can transform your look in just an hour. Picture: Getty

What are lash extensions?

Eyelash extensions are synthetic hairs that are added one by one to your natural lash line with safe glue.

You should be asked to go in to the beauty salon for a patch test with the glue around 48 hours beforehand to ensure you won't have any bad reactions to any of the ingredients.

Extensions are usually tailor-made to your eye shape and how natural or dramatic you want them to look.

They're different from your typical glue-on strip lashes as you don't have to take off and re-apply extensions.

Browhaus, a brow and eyelash salon based in London state that their individual eyelash extension procedures can take "anywhere between one to two and a half hours".

The salon has recently launched a brand new eyelash menu to make it easy for those who can be a bit indecisive:

Classic- MELLOWLASHES- are designed for those image-conscious urbanites that are looking for an enhanced yet settled but fresh appearance.

Hybrid-FLOURISHED LASHES- will bring together the best of both worlds which will allow your lashes to flourish into the world of volume.

Russian Volume-LUSCIOUS LASHES- is the revolutionary technique where handmade fans mould your appearance gifting you with a luscious look.

Dramatic Russian Volume- INFINITY LASHES- are created for the daring individual that is ready to reach the infinity and beyond with the helping hand of our feathery fans.

Browhaus is a London based salon with many destinations across the city. Picture: Browhaus

How much do eyelash extensions cost?

The cost of eyelash extensions varies massively depending on the kind of extensions you get done to the location and the quality of the salon.

'Weekend lashes' or 'express lashes' as they're typically known can start from around £15-£30 but last you a few days.

If you're willing to invest, hybrid or Russian volume lashes can cost anywhere from £35 to over £100.

Eyelash extensions can give a dramatic or a natural finish and means you won't need to use mascara. Picture: Browhaus

How long do they last?

Again, how long extensions last varies entirely on what kind of procedure you opt for.

Browhaus offer 'cluster extensions' which are similar to weekend or express lashes - these last for up to 10 days and will take under an hour to apply - Perfect for a weekend away or a short break.

As the name suggests, cluster extensions have the individual strands in clusters of a few hairs which speeds up the process.

Strand by strand extensions, the most personalised kind of eyelash extensions take longer to apply (around an hour and 45 minutes) but can last up to three weeks before needing infills, or a 'top up'.