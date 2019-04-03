What's In Zoe Hardman's make-up bag?

3 April 2019, 08:57 | Updated: 3 April 2019, 08:59

What's in Zoe Hardman's makeup bag?
What's in Zoe Hardman's makeup bag? Picture: Nicola Bonn

By Nicola Bonn

Zoe Hardman is a busy working mum who somehow manages to look glam and glowy even when she's rushed off her feet. Nicola Bonn met her to chat through the beauty products that she swears by.

The first thing that struck me when I met Zoe was what a lovely, down to earth person she is.

She was so candid about her life and the ups and downs of fitting in parenting with working which is something that I could really relate to. I also loved hearing about the beauty products that she uses.

As you'll find out, Zoe is definitely a woman who likes to get her glow on!

Kiehl's Glow Formula Skin Hydrator
Kiehl's Glow Formula Skin Hydrator. Picture: PR/Brand

Kiehl's Glow Formula Skin Hydrator

Zoe has definitely got a glow about her and this may in be part be down to this lovely moisturising serum. It contains Pomegranate extract which is a great natural anti-oxidant as well as illuminating minerals which give the skin a real radiance.

I would use this alone if I was having a good skin day but it is also a great as a glowy makeup base. You can also layer it on top of your usual moisturiser for extra hydration and even tap it onto your cheekbones.

Buy it here for £30

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser Illuminating
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser Illuminating. Picture: press/brand

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser

This gives a fairly light coverage but more than many other tinted moisturisers. I'm a huge fan because as well as a bit of coverage, it give a fantastic dewy, glowy base. By combining this with the Kiehl's serum, Zoe is ensuring that her face literally lights up. This is definitely one of the best tinted moisturisers out there and it also contains SPF 20.

Buy it here for £35

MAC Strobe Cream
MAC Strobe Cream. Picture: Press/Brand

MAC Strobe Cream

There's definitely a theme here. Zoe Hardman LOVES a glow and this is such a fabulous product. The Strobe Cream gives the skin a beautiful luminosity and also contains some amazing skincare ingredients including green tea and a host of vitamins.

You can bend this over the entire face and wear it alone or use it mixed with or under your foundation.

Buy it here for £25

Anastacia Beverly Hills Liquid Glow
Anastacia Beverly Hills Liquid Glow. Picture: Press/brand

Anastacia Beverly Hills Liquid Glow

This is another member of Zoe's "glow arsenal" and I love it. Anastasia Beverly Hills are a great brand and this glow comes in a variety of shades to suit all skin tones and is streak free.

I would blend this into my cheek bones, under my brows and even on my collarbones.

Buy it here for £26

Eyeco Black magic Mascara
Eyeco Black magic Mascara. Picture: press/brand

Eyeco Black magic Mascara

Zoe's favourite mascara is Eyeco Black Magic. The brush is really good as it gives the lashes a lift and also helps to curl them and the pigment is really intense. It also helps to look after your lash health with the addition of Shea Butter and Keratin.

Buy it here for £19

For all the latest beauty gossip follow Nicola on Instagram here and listen to her chart-topping beauty podcast here

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The dad doesn't think it's his responsibility to pay for formula milk (stock image)

Dad sparks outrage by claiming his wife should pay for baby formula with her own money
Iconic London Illuminator

Five under the radar beauty brands that you need to try

Emma Hardie Moringa Gel

Emma Hardie adds new product to Moringa range

cherry blossom

What are you wearing? Five amazing smelling beauty products

Some products do a little bit more than they say on the tin...

Multi-functional make-up: CC creams, mascaras and balms with secret benefits

Trending on Heart

Lauren Goodger and Mark Wright

Sam Faiers hints Mark Wright and Lauren Goodger could reunite for TOWIE 10th anniversary

TV & Movies

Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Adam Collard "furious" at Zara McDermott after wild night out with Deli Ali

TV & Movies

Stacey is pregnant with her third baby

Stacey Solomon has found out the gender of her baby... was Coleen Nolan right?

Celebrities

Jacob will expose abuser Maya Stepney next week

Emmerdale's Jacob to reveal he's been sleeping with his stepmum

TV & Movies

Ant and Dec earned the big bucks in 2018

Ant and Dec 'earned £12k a day' in 2018 - despite Ant taking a year off

News