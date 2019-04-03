What's In Zoe Hardman's make-up bag?

What's in Zoe Hardman's makeup bag? Picture: Nicola Bonn

By Nicola Bonn

Zoe Hardman is a busy working mum who somehow manages to look glam and glowy even when she's rushed off her feet. Nicola Bonn met her to chat through the beauty products that she swears by.

The first thing that struck me when I met Zoe was what a lovely, down to earth person she is.

She was so candid about her life and the ups and downs of fitting in parenting with working which is something that I could really relate to. I also loved hearing about the beauty products that she uses.

As you'll find out, Zoe is definitely a woman who likes to get her glow on!

Kiehl's Glow Formula Skin Hydrator. Picture: PR/Brand

Kiehl's Glow Formula Skin Hydrator

Zoe has definitely got a glow about her and this may in be part be down to this lovely moisturising serum. It contains Pomegranate extract which is a great natural anti-oxidant as well as illuminating minerals which give the skin a real radiance.

I would use this alone if I was having a good skin day but it is also a great as a glowy makeup base. You can also layer it on top of your usual moisturiser for extra hydration and even tap it onto your cheekbones.

Buy it here for £30

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser Illuminating. Picture: press/brand

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser

This gives a fairly light coverage but more than many other tinted moisturisers. I'm a huge fan because as well as a bit of coverage, it give a fantastic dewy, glowy base. By combining this with the Kiehl's serum, Zoe is ensuring that her face literally lights up. This is definitely one of the best tinted moisturisers out there and it also contains SPF 20.

Buy it here for £35

MAC Strobe Cream. Picture: Press/Brand

MAC Strobe Cream

There's definitely a theme here. Zoe Hardman LOVES a glow and this is such a fabulous product. The Strobe Cream gives the skin a beautiful luminosity and also contains some amazing skincare ingredients including green tea and a host of vitamins.

You can bend this over the entire face and wear it alone or use it mixed with or under your foundation.

Buy it here for £25

Anastacia Beverly Hills Liquid Glow. Picture: Press/brand

Anastacia Beverly Hills Liquid Glow

This is another member of Zoe's "glow arsenal" and I love it. Anastasia Beverly Hills are a great brand and this glow comes in a variety of shades to suit all skin tones and is streak free.

I would blend this into my cheek bones, under my brows and even on my collarbones.

Buy it here for £26

Eyeco Black magic Mascara. Picture: press/brand

Eyeco Black magic Mascara

Zoe's favourite mascara is Eyeco Black Magic. The brush is really good as it gives the lashes a lift and also helps to curl them and the pigment is really intense. It also helps to look after your lash health with the addition of Shea Butter and Keratin.

Buy it here for £19

For all the latest beauty gossip follow Nicola on Instagram here and listen to her chart-topping beauty podcast here