9 vegan hampers to buy for Veganuary

The best vegan hampers to splash out on this month. Picture: Getty/various

By Heart reporter

If you're participating in Veganuary, why not treat yourself to one of the incredible selection of vegan hampers on Amazon?

Veganuary is in full swing, with thousands of people across the globe signing up to eat vegan for the first month of the year.

Plant-based food has boomed in recent years, and you can now find vegan versions of pretty much all the treats you know and love.

If you're taking part in Veganuary and fancy splashing out on something fancy, why not treat yourself to one of the many delicious vegan hampers available to buy?

With everything from sweet, savoury, to alcoholic, here are our picks of the best...

Love Vegan Life Snack and Share Gift Hamper

Love Vegan Life Snack and Share Gift Hamper. Picture: Love Vegan Life/Amazon

This delicious hamper from Love Vegan Life comes with 16 premium quality items, including Nomo Chocolate, Eat Real Houmous Chips, and Bepps Popped Snacks.

Cost: £21.20

Click here to buy from Amazon

Vegan Chocolate & Snack Hamper Gift Box

Vegan Chocolate & Snack Hamper Gift Box. Picture: The Goodness Project/Amazon

This hamper from The Goodness Project features 13 delicious quality vegan chocolate and snack bars, including a bar of the legendary Vego chocolate.

Cost: £24.99

Click here to buy from Amazon

Love Vegan Life All Sweet Gift Hamper

Love Vegan Life All Sweet Gift Hamper. Picture: Love Vegan Life/Amazon

Love Vegan Life also offer a sweet version of their hamper, which comes complete with cookies, chocolate and vegan fudge.

Cost: £32.95

Click here to buy on Amazon.

Vegan Sweet Hamper Box

Vegan Sweet Hamper Box. Picture: Strawberry Laces/Amazon

This hamper comes crammed full of vegan-friendly sweets we'll all remember from our childhoods, including flying saucers and gummies.

Cost: £12.95

Click here to buy on Amazon

Ultimate Luxury Vegan Healthy Snacks and Sweets Gift Hamper

Ultimate Luxury Vegan Healthy Snacks and Sweets Gift Hamper. Picture: The Mega Vegan/Amazon

If you fancy splashing out, this incredible hamper comes jam-packed with incredible sweet and savoury vegan snacks.

Highlights include Brown Bag Crisps and Love Raw chocolate.

Cost: £49.99

Click here to buy on Amazon

Vegan and Gluten Free Gourmet Hamper

Vegan and Gluten Free Gourmet Hamper. Picture: The British Hamper Company/Amazon

This hamper contains delicious treats from Britain's Best Artisan Producers, including popcorn, nuts, and preserves.

Cost: £65.97

Click here to buy on Amazon

Vegan Truffles and Prosecco Gift

Vegan Truffles and Prosecco Gift. Picture: Clearwater Hampers

This hamper comes complete with vegan Prosecco and delicious Booja Booja truffles.

Cost: £35.00

Click here to buy on Amazon

Vegan Chocolate Box

Vegan Chocolate Box. Picture: Amazon

If you're a chocolate fan, look no further - because this delicious hamper comes complete with brands like Tony's, Nakd, and Love Raw.

Cost: £19.99

Click here to buy on Amazon

Love Vegan Life Protein Snacks

Love Vegan Life Protein Snacks Gift Hamper. Picture: Love Vegan Life/Amazon

This hamper comes jam-packed with high protein vegan snacks, including Trek bars, Fuel Granola, and Vive bars.

Cost: £21.95

Click here to buy on Amazon