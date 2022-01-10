9 vegan hampers to buy for Veganuary
10 January 2022, 19:13
If you're participating in Veganuary, why not treat yourself to one of the incredible selection of vegan hampers on Amazon?
Listen to this article
Veganuary is in full swing, with thousands of people across the globe signing up to eat vegan for the first month of the year.
Plant-based food has boomed in recent years, and you can now find vegan versions of pretty much all the treats you know and love.
If you're taking part in Veganuary and fancy splashing out on something fancy, why not treat yourself to one of the many delicious vegan hampers available to buy?
With everything from sweet, savoury, to alcoholic, here are our picks of the best...
Love Vegan Life Snack and Share Gift Hamper
This delicious hamper from Love Vegan Life comes with 16 premium quality items, including Nomo Chocolate, Eat Real Houmous Chips, and Bepps Popped Snacks.
Cost: £21.20
Vegan Chocolate & Snack Hamper Gift Box
This hamper from The Goodness Project features 13 delicious quality vegan chocolate and snack bars, including a bar of the legendary Vego chocolate.
Cost: £24.99
Love Vegan Life All Sweet Gift Hamper
Love Vegan Life also offer a sweet version of their hamper, which comes complete with cookies, chocolate and vegan fudge.
Cost: £32.95
Vegan Sweet Hamper Box
This hamper comes crammed full of vegan-friendly sweets we'll all remember from our childhoods, including flying saucers and gummies.
Cost: £12.95
Ultimate Luxury Vegan Healthy Snacks and Sweets Gift Hamper
If you fancy splashing out, this incredible hamper comes jam-packed with incredible sweet and savoury vegan snacks.
Highlights include Brown Bag Crisps and Love Raw chocolate.
Cost: £49.99
Vegan and Gluten Free Gourmet Hamper
This hamper contains delicious treats from Britain's Best Artisan Producers, including popcorn, nuts, and preserves.
Cost: £65.97
Vegan Truffles and Prosecco Gift
This hamper comes complete with vegan Prosecco and delicious Booja Booja truffles.
Cost: £35.00
Vegan Chocolate Box
If you're a chocolate fan, look no further - because this delicious hamper comes complete with brands like Tony's, Nakd, and Love Raw.
Cost: £19.99
Love Vegan Life Protein Snacks
This hamper comes jam-packed with high protein vegan snacks, including Trek bars, Fuel Granola, and Vive bars.
Cost: £21.95