9 vegan hampers to buy for Veganuary

10 January 2022, 19:13

The best vegan hampers to splash out on this month
The best vegan hampers to splash out on this month. Picture: Getty/various
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

If you're participating in Veganuary, why not treat yourself to one of the incredible selection of vegan hampers on Amazon?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Veganuary is in full swing, with thousands of people across the globe signing up to eat vegan for the first month of the year.

Plant-based food has boomed in recent years, and you can now find vegan versions of pretty much all the treats you know and love.

If you're taking part in Veganuary and fancy splashing out on something fancy, why not treat yourself to one of the many delicious vegan hampers available to buy?

With everything from sweet, savoury, to alcoholic, here are our picks of the best...

Love Vegan Life Snack and Share Gift Hamper

Love Vegan Life Snack and Share Gift Hamper
Love Vegan Life Snack and Share Gift Hamper. Picture: Love Vegan Life/Amazon

This delicious hamper from Love Vegan Life comes with 16 premium quality items, including Nomo Chocolate, Eat Real Houmous Chips, and Bepps Popped Snacks.

Cost: £21.20

Click here to buy from Amazon

Vegan Chocolate & Snack Hamper Gift Box

Vegan Chocolate & Snack Hamper Gift Box
Vegan Chocolate & Snack Hamper Gift Box. Picture: The Goodness Project/Amazon

This hamper from The Goodness Project features 13 delicious quality vegan chocolate and snack bars, including a bar of the legendary Vego chocolate.

Cost: £24.99

Click here to buy from Amazon

Love Vegan Life All Sweet Gift Hamper

Love Vegan Life All Sweet Gift Hamper
Love Vegan Life All Sweet Gift Hamper. Picture: Love Vegan Life/Amazon

Love Vegan Life also offer a sweet version of their hamper, which comes complete with cookies, chocolate and vegan fudge.

Cost: £32.95

Click here to buy on Amazon.

Vegan Sweet Hamper Box

Vegan Sweet Hamper Box
Vegan Sweet Hamper Box. Picture: Strawberry Laces/Amazon

This hamper comes crammed full of vegan-friendly sweets we'll all remember from our childhoods, including flying saucers and gummies.

Cost: £12.95

Click here to buy on Amazon

Ultimate Luxury Vegan Healthy Snacks and Sweets Gift Hamper

Ultimate Luxury Vegan Healthy Snacks and Sweets Gift Hamper
Ultimate Luxury Vegan Healthy Snacks and Sweets Gift Hamper. Picture: The Mega Vegan/Amazon

If you fancy splashing out, this incredible hamper comes jam-packed with incredible sweet and savoury vegan snacks.

Highlights include Brown Bag Crisps and Love Raw chocolate.

Cost: £49.99

Click here to buy on Amazon

Vegan and Gluten Free Gourmet Hamper

Vegan and Gluten Free Gourmet Hamper
Vegan and Gluten Free Gourmet Hamper. Picture: The British Hamper Company/Amazon

This hamper contains delicious treats from Britain's Best Artisan Producers, including popcorn, nuts, and preserves.

Cost: £65.97

Click here to buy on Amazon

Vegan Truffles and Prosecco Gift

Vegan Truffles and Prosecco Gift
Vegan Truffles and Prosecco Gift. Picture: Clearwater Hampers

This hamper comes complete with vegan Prosecco and delicious Booja Booja truffles.

Cost: £35.00

Click here to buy on Amazon

Vegan Chocolate Box

Vegan Chocolate Box
Vegan Chocolate Box. Picture: Amazon

If you're a chocolate fan, look no further - because this delicious hamper comes complete with brands like Tony's, Nakd, and Love Raw.

Cost: £19.99

Click here to buy on Amazon

Love Vegan Life Protein Snacks

Love Vegan Life Protein Snacks Gift Hamper
Love Vegan Life Protein Snacks Gift Hamper. Picture: Love Vegan Life/Amazon

This hamper comes jam-packed with high protein vegan snacks, including Trek bars, Fuel Granola, and Vive bars.

Cost: £21.95

Click here to buy on Amazon

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The best vegan protein bars to buy in the UK

The best protein bars to snack on this Veganuary

Is your local Wilko about to be closed down?

Wilko store closures: Which branches are closing and when?

All the best new products launching for Veganuary 2022

Veganuary 2022: the most exciting new vegan products launching this January
The magical bath bomb will reveal your house once it is dropped into the tub

You can now buy Harry Potter bath bombs that reveal your Hogwarts House
Morrisons are making some drastic changes to their own-brand milk products in store

Morrisons scrap 'use by' dates from milk and tell customers to use 'sniff test' instead

Trending on Heart

The Masked Singer viewers think Firework could be Michelle Keegan

The Masked Singer fans ‘uncover’ Firework as Coronation Street star after soap clue

TV & Movies

Stay Close is streaming on Netflix now

How many episodes of Stay Close are there on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has shown off her new bar

Stacey Solomon unveils amazing at home bar made using bargains

Celebrities

Who has been revealed on The Masked Singer?

Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Singer UK?

TV & Movies

Has Robobunny been rumbled?

Masked Singer fans 'work out' Robobunny after recognising voice

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a green dress from Nobody's Child

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green mini dress from Nobody's Child

Celebrities

Val was played by Charlie Hardwick in Emmerdale

Who played Val Pollard in Emmerdale and what happened to her?

TV & Movies

Danny Dyer has quit EastEnders

Why has Danny Dyer quit EastEnders?

TV & Movies

Who is Mushroom?

Who is Mushroom on The Masked Singer UK? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies

Everything we know about who Traffic Cone might be...

Who is Traffic Cone on The Masked Singer UK? Celebrity identify clues and theories

TV & Movies

Who is Doughnuts?

Who is Doughnuts on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies

Who is The Masked Singer UK's Poodle?

Who is Poodle on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies

Who is The Masked Singer's Bagpipes?

Who is Bagpipes on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies

Who is Firework?

Who is Firework on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies

Who is Lionfish?

Who is Lionfish on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies