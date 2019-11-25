Black Friday 2019: Best clothing and fashion deals on the high street from ASOS to Topshop and Marks & Spencer

These are the best fashion Black Friday deals. Picture: PH

By Alice Dear

Black Friday is on 28th November, but deals are already available for keen shoppers.

Black Friday is set to be a huge shopping extravaganza, as brands across the world of technology, fashion, holidays and more slash their prices for one day – or weekend – of the year.

If you're into your fashion and you want to know which of your favourite stores are offering the best deals, take a look below.

We've rounded up the best deals in high street fashion, outerwear and jewellery:

High street fashion

Whistles

The discounts at Whistles are already in action, with the retailer currently offering 30 per cent off everything on their website right now.

This means there are plenty of staple dresses, bags and footwear marked down.

With the current markdowns, you can get the classic Whistles croc medium clutch for only £48.30.

Whistles are already offering 30 per cent off. Picture: Whistles

ASOS

ASOS are yet to officially announce their Black Friday deals, but we do know that last year they offered 20 per cent off everything on their site.

Last year, this deal lasted from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, so we can only hope for the same this year.

Topshop

Topshop also appear to be waiting until Friday to announce their huge deals.

We do know that last year the brand offered 50 per cent off everything include shoes, coats, jumpers and dresses.

Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer are expected to be offering around 70 per cent off lines during the Black Friday weekend.

Get your Christmas knitwear with M&S's Black Friday deals. Picture: Marks & Spencer

Outerwear

TOG24

Family-run, Yorkshire-based outdoor clothing brand TOG24 have cut prices already during the lead-up to Black Friday.

They're offering some amazing savings already, marking their Elite down jackets for men & women from £120 to only £49.

Some lines of men's shirts are over half price while their Kids Ski Jacket & Salopettes Bundle is just £80, down from £200.

The Elite Women's Down Jacket is now only £48 in the Black Friday deals. Picture: TOG24

Some lines of men's shirts are over half price. Picture: TOG24

Blacks

Blacks also have some amazing deals, and have already marked pieces down online and in stores.

The Men’s Peter Storm Coastal Down Jacket 2 has a huge 51 per cent off, and is now £49.00, down from £100.

Millets

Millets are offering up to 50 per cent off some of their walking shoes, for men and women.

The Men's Merell Accentor 2 Waterproof Walking Boots are currently 40 per cent off, down from £125 to £75.

Jewellery, Shoes and accessorise

Office

Last year, Office offered a 20 per cent off code for shoppers, we may receive the same this year, but it looks like they're waiting until Friday to announce their deals.

Nike

Nike have offered shoppers 20 per cent off everything for Black Friday for a few years now.

Last year, the brand also moved some items into a 70 per cent off clearance.

Eastpak

Eastpak have a number of offers across their lines, including up to 50 per cent off on selected lines.

You can bag the Padded Pak’r Emboss Dots backpack for half price at the moment, down from £200 to £100.

Their bestselling Padded Pak’r Minidenim is also half price in a variety of colours from £45.00 to £22.50.

Eastpak are offering up to 50 per cent off. Picture: Eastpak

Pandora

Pandora are yet to announce their big plans for Black Friday, but by signing up to their newsletter you can be one of the first to find out.

Missoma

One of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s favourite jewellery brand is expected to repeat their Black Friday offer from last year when they offered a 25 per cent off discount code for shoppers.