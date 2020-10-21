Black Friday to become 'month-long' shopping event this year amid pandemic

Black Friday could span over November this year amid the pandemic. Picture: Getty/PA

By Alice Dear

Experts are expecting Black Friday deals to run all through November as shops attempt to avoid capacity issues in stores.

Black Friday falls on November 27 this year, however, experts believe money-saving deals could start earlier in the month.

Following a difficult time for the retail sector during the peak of lockdown, it is no surprise they want to get people shopping again with great deals and discounts.

However, because of COVID-19 and Boris Johnson's three tier system, Black Friday could be very different this year.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the sale event could run throughout the whole of November instead of just over a weekend.

Sales could move online in order to avoid huge queues outside stores. Picture: PA

This is in a bid to stop shoppers rushing to the shops on the same day, causing a social distancing nightmare.

In order to avoid huge gatherings at stores, experts also believe a lot of brands will be offering online-only discounts this year.

Experts expect many discount deals to be online-only. Picture: Getty

Analysts Retail Economics, Richard Lim, told The Sun: "The challenge for retailers is dealing with capacity issues, so it makes sense for them to spread out Black Friday.

"In the past we've seen it turn from a week, to 10 days, but this year it's likely to be a Black November event."

He added that Black Friday will be a more "only-online event" this year, predicting that it will be the "biggest online Black Friday ever in the UK".

Black Friday falls on November 27 this year, however, experts believe money-saving deals could start earlier in the month. Picture: Getty

These changes could be true for Boots, who are planning to run sales throughout the month, according to The Telegraph.

The high street retailer will reportedly make the changes "to give customers more time to shop and help manage the number of people in stores”.

