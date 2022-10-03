Black History Month: 7 inspiring books to read with your kids

Best books to read this Black History Month. Picture: Wide Eyed Editions/Macmillan Children's Books/Puffin

Celebrate Black History Month with your children by reading these incredible books.

It’s Black History Month 2022, which is a month-long celebration of the achievements of black people throughout time up until today.

While this October is an opportunity to learn about the history of the black community, it's also about making changes to eliminate inequality all year round.

Thankfully, more and more children’s books are attempting to educate and inspire these important discussions on race.

Check out a round up of the best kids books out there…

Little People, Big Dreams: Black Voices by Various Authors

Little People, Big Dreams: Black Voices by Various Authors. Picture: Frances Lincoln Children's Books

In this series your kids can meet three inspirational figures from Black culture and history: Maya Angelou, Martin Luther King Jr., and Rosa Parks.

This set of three hardcover books introduces little dreamers to the lives of these leaders and trailblazers who stepped up and changed the world.

You and your family can learn how three people stood against injustice and fought for their dream of a better world.

By now: £25 from Waterstones

My Hair by Hannah Lee

My Hair by Hannah Lee. Picture: Faber & Faber

My Hair tells the story of one little girl's search for the best party hair - as demonstrated by her family and friends.

The synopsis reads: “Will it be dreads or a twist out? Braids or a high-top fade?

“Joyous and vibrant, this captures perfectly the excitement of getting ready for a celebration, as well as showcasing a dazzling array of intricate hairstyles.”

Buy now: £5.99 from Amazon

Black in Time: The Most Awesome Black Britons from Yesterday to Today by Alison Hammond

Written by This Morning star Alison Hammond, Black in Time tells the story of powerful black people in history including Mary Seacole, Ira Aldridge, George Bridgetower and Walter Tull.

The synopsis reads: “From sportspeople to scientists, activists to musicians, politicians to writers, we're going to meet a whole bunch of awesome people who have helped shape the world we live in.”

Buy now: £5.99 from WHSmith

Coming To England by Floella Benjamin

Coming to England: An Inspiring True Story Celebrating the Windrush Generation. Picture: Macmillan Children's Books

Coming To England by Floella Benjamin tells the true story of ten-year-old Baroness Floella Benjamin as she and her family set sail from the Caribbean to a new life in London.

Alone on a huge ship for two weeks, then arriving into a cold and unfriendly London, coming to England wasn't at all what Floella had expected.

The synopsis reads: “Alongside vibrant illustrations by Diane Ewen, this powerful story shows little people how courage and determination can always overcome adversity.”

Buy now: £6.28 from Blackwell's

Young, Gifted and Black by Jamia Wilson

Young, Gifted and Black by Jamia Wilson. Picture: ‎Wide Eyed Editions

This book is full of 52 icons of colour from the past and present who have achieved inspirational things.

Jamia Wilson has carefully curated this range of black icons and the book is stylishly brought together by Andrea Pippins’ colourful and celebratory illustrations.

Buy now: £9.99 from Waterstone's

Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History by Vashti Harrison

Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History by Vashti Harrison. Picture: Little, Brown Books for Young Readers;

Featuring 40 trailblazing black women in the world's history, this book tells true stories of women who fought to change the world.

Vashti Harrison wrote the words and created the stunning illustrations while recalling huge moments in history from the likes of Nurse Mary Seacole, Politician Diane Abbott and Mathematician Katherine Johnson.

Bedtime Inspirational Stories: 50 Amazing Black People Who Changed the World by LA Amber

Bedtime Inspirational Stories: 50 Amazing Black People Who Changed the World by LA Amber. Picture: CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Bedtime Inspirational Stories celebrates the achievements of the amazing black heroes who have paved the way for future generations.

The synopsis reads: “This book highlights the achievements and stories of fifty notable women and men from the 18th century to today.

“Some were born slaves, some grew up in poverty, and some had physical or emotional challenges. Some were born many years ago, and some are still with us.”