Black supermoon 2019 to appear TONIGHT: What is it and will we be able to see it in the UK?

31 July 2019, 14:06

A blackmoon is coming to the US
A blackmoon is coming to the US. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Stargazers will be treated to the rare lunar phenomenon known as a black supermoon.

A black supermoon is on it’s way tonight which is good news for stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts everywhere.

This means that on the evening of July 31, skies will appear to be moonless due to the fact the moon and sun will have the same elliptical longitude.

So, here’s everything you need to know about the lunar phenomenon.

What is a black supermoon?

While there’s no single, accepted definition for a Black Moon, it mostly refers to the name given to the second new moon of a month.

A New moon is the point at which the sun and moon are aligned, and there is typically one new moon every month, but sometimes there can be two.

The upcoming black moon is also technically a supermoon, because the moon will be near the closest point to Earth while it orbits the planet.

Because the moon isn’t visible, the surrounding stars appear brighter in the night sky.

Will we be able to see it in the UK?

Unfortunately, stargazing fans will not be able to see the Moon from the UK tonight.

A Black Moon will not occur in Europe until the end of next month.

When do they take place?

Black supermoons take place about once every 29th month, but this can vary.

While tonight’s Black Moon will only take place in the US, Brits will get to experience it next month on August 30, 2019.

A Black Moon can also refer to a month which sees no New Moons. This usually takes place every 19 years and can only happen in February because it is the shortest month.

