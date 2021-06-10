Couples set for wedding boost as Boris Johnson 'could life 30-person limit' on June 21

The cap on weddings could be lifted on June 21. Picture: Getty/PA

The government is reportedly considering plans that would allow weddings to go ahead as normal from June 21.

Boris Johnson is considering lifting the 30-person guest limit on weddings even if other restrictions stay in place on June 21, it has been claimed.

According to a report by The Times, the Prime Minister is said to be determined to end current wedding restrictions on that date.

Under current restrictions, only 30 people can attend a wedding in a 'Covid-secure' venue, and this limit is due to be lifted in stage four of lockdown-easing in England.

Currently, only 30 guests can attend weddings (stock image). Picture: Getty

June 21 is the earliest date that stage four of lockdown, which would see all legal limits on social contact removed and the return of large events, will be going ahead.

However, there has been increasing doubt that this date will go ahead as planned due to concern over the Delta variant of coronavirus, which was first discovered in India.

Regardless of whether the date goes aheads as planned, however, Mr Johnson is 'understood to be determined to relax curbs on weddings and receptions this month.'

The Times adds that guests would be advised to be 'cautious' about contact with other households, but that they won't be required to sit at socially distanced tables.

Boris Johnson is due to give an update next week. Picture: PA

Other than the first dance, dancing would be advised against - and guests and staff would be required to wear masks, except when eating and drinking.

The government source reportedly said: "It’s been tough on the sector.

"If you’ve got stadiums full of people, why can’t weddings go ahead with more than 30 people?"

Boris Johnson is due to make an announcement on whether the June 21 date will go ahead on Monday June 14.