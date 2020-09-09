Britain's 'cheapest' supermarket has been revealed

9 September 2020, 15:03 | Updated: 9 September 2020, 15:04

The UK's cheapest supermarkets have been revealed
The UK's cheapest supermarkets have been revealed. Picture: PA

The cheapest supermarket has been revealed after Which? looked at prices of essential goods from the UK's major stores.

Britain's 'cheapest' supermarket has been revealed following a study of products like milk, bread and canned goods at Aldi, Lidl and the six major stores.

The Which? price comparison looked at the cost of 74 essential products from Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Morrisons, Waitrose, Ocado, Lidl and Aldi over the month of August, and found that Aldi was the cheapest.

Read more: Iceland is giving free frozen veg to families on Universal Credit - here's how to get yours

The study looked at data from Britain's major supermarkets
The study looked at data from Britain's major supermarkets. Picture: PA

A trolley of groceries from Aldi costed £66.45, which is up from the most expensive, Waitrose, which came to £105.25.

Lidl came in second place, with a price of £67.17, and Asda was in third place with £74.12.

The full price breakdown is below:

Read more: Pizza Hut is permanently closing 29 of it’s restaurants across the UK

The cheapest UK supermarkets for essential shops

Aldi: £66.45

Lidl: £67.17

Asda: £74.12

Tesco: £82.11

Morrisons: £84.73

Sainsbury's: £87.45

Ocado: £100.16

Waitrose: £105.25

Aldi was found to be the cheapest supermarket
Aldi was found to be the cheapest supermarket. Picture: PA

The trollies in each shop combined both branded and supermarket-own brand products, and included things like pasta, milk, free range eggs, Hovis bread, Twinings English Teabags.

Aldi's Julie Ashfield said: "We know that this is a difficult time for many and so we are incredibly proud to have maintained our position as the UK’s cheapest supermarket. We remain wholly committed to continuing to provide our customers with the best value products of any supermarket."

The survey also looked at bigger shops at the major supermarkets (stock image)
The survey also looked at bigger shops at the major supermarkets (stock image). Picture: Getty

The study also looked at prices of a bigger shop at the main supermarkets, including items like Branston baked beans and Flash cleaning spray, which aren't always available at Aldi and Lidl.

It found that Asda at was the cheapest at £256.31, which was £15.41 less than Tesco, which came in second. Waitrose came out top with £322.87.

NOW READ:

Parents in the UK spend nine days a year trying to get their kids to bed, research finds

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Pizza Hut is closing 29 of it's restaurants

Pizza Hut confirms it's closing 29 restaurants across the UK

News

Iceland is giving a free bag of veg to families on Universal Credit

Iceland is giving free frozen veg to families on Universal Credit - here's how to get yours

Food & Health

September is here - and here's what we've got our eye on this month

Lust List: What we're buying, trying and dining on this September
Birmingham could be going into local lockdown

Is Birmingham going in local lockdown?

News

Where to get Holly Willlougby's This Morning outfit today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral top from Maje Paris

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Married at First Sight Australia couples

Which Married At First Sight Australia couples are still together now?

TV & Movies

Sean Thomsen and Blair Rachael appeared on Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 5: What happened to Sean Thomsen and Blair Rachael?

TV & Movies

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire contestant shocks viewers with reaction after losing £31,000

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire contestant shocks viewers with reaction after losing £31,000

TV & Movies

Mathew Lockett and Alycia Galbraith appeared on Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 5: What happened to Mathew Lockett and Alycia Galbraith?

TV & Movies

Peter Andre's baby plans have been put on hold

Peter Andre's wife Emily says baby plans have been ‘put on hold’ due to coronavirus

Celebrities

This Morning viewers were shocked by the segment

This Morning viewers horrified as doctor warns against shocking vagina 'beauty hacks'

TV & Movies