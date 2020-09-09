Britain's 'cheapest' supermarket has been revealed

The UK's cheapest supermarkets have been revealed. Picture: PA

The cheapest supermarket has been revealed after Which? looked at prices of essential goods from the UK's major stores.

Britain's 'cheapest' supermarket has been revealed following a study of products like milk, bread and canned goods at Aldi, Lidl and the six major stores.

The Which? price comparison looked at the cost of 74 essential products from Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Morrisons, Waitrose, Ocado, Lidl and Aldi over the month of August, and found that Aldi was the cheapest.

The study looked at data from Britain's major supermarkets. Picture: PA

A trolley of groceries from Aldi costed £66.45, which is up from the most expensive, Waitrose, which came to £105.25.

Lidl came in second place, with a price of £67.17, and Asda was in third place with £74.12.

The full price breakdown is below:

The cheapest UK supermarkets for essential shops

Aldi: £66.45

Lidl: £67.17

Asda: £74.12

Tesco: £82.11

Morrisons: £84.73

Sainsbury's: £87.45

Ocado: £100.16

Waitrose: £105.25

Aldi was found to be the cheapest supermarket. Picture: PA

The trollies in each shop combined both branded and supermarket-own brand products, and included things like pasta, milk, free range eggs, Hovis bread, Twinings English Teabags.

Aldi's Julie Ashfield said: "We know that this is a difficult time for many and so we are incredibly proud to have maintained our position as the UK’s cheapest supermarket. We remain wholly committed to continuing to provide our customers with the best value products of any supermarket."

The survey also looked at bigger shops at the major supermarkets (stock image). Picture: Getty

The study also looked at prices of a bigger shop at the main supermarkets, including items like Branston baked beans and Flash cleaning spray, which aren't always available at Aldi and Lidl.

It found that Asda at was the cheapest at £256.31, which was £15.41 less than Tesco, which came in second. Waitrose came out top with £322.87.

