People are only just discovering you CAN take your own food to the cinema

Vue, Odeon and Cineworld are all happy for you to bring in your own food. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Have you been secretly sneaking snacks into the cinema for years? You never had to, apparently.

For years now, so many of us – who refuse to pay £8 for popcorn - have anxiously walked into cinema screen rooms with bags full to the brim with reasonably priced snacks from the Tesco’ss around the corner.

And while we fear the moment a member of staff asks to look into our bag, or spots you with snacks not bought from their cinema, it turns out our anxiety is completely unnecessary.

That’s right, you apparently can take your own food into the cinema.

If you’re someone who already knew this, then good for you, but for us shocked film lovers, this changes everything.

Have you been sneaking in treats for the cinema? Picture: Getty

The revelation came after a cinema-goer tweeted Cineworld, Vue and Odeon asking: “Am I allowed to bring my own food and drinks into the screen?”

To the shock of many, all three brands answered yes.

Cineworld replied: “Hey Bünyamin, as long as it's not hot or strong smelling food, you're perfectly fine to bring it with you.”

Vue gave a similar response, writing: “You sure are! You're welcome to bring your own cold food and non-alcoholic drinks into any of our venues. I hope this helps.”

Odeon also added: “Hi! No problem at all, we just ask that they aren't hot, too smelly or alcoholic.”

People have been left shocked by the revelation, sharing their outrage that they did not know this earlier on Twitter.

One person wrote: “I have saved this thread to show it to any cinema worker who questions me bring my own snacks.”

Another added: “Are you being serious!?”