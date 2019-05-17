People are only just discovering you CAN take your own food to the cinema

17 May 2019, 11:33

Vue, Odeon and Cineworld are all happy for you to bring in your own food
Vue, Odeon and Cineworld are all happy for you to bring in your own food. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Have you been secretly sneaking snacks into the cinema for years? You never had to, apparently.

For years now, so many of us – who refuse to pay £8 for popcorn - have anxiously walked into cinema screen rooms with bags full to the brim with reasonably priced snacks from the Tesco’ss around the corner.

And while we fear the moment a member of staff asks to look into our bag, or spots you with snacks not bought from their cinema, it turns out our anxiety is completely unnecessary.

That’s right, you apparently can take your own food into the cinema.

If you’re someone who already knew this, then good for you, but for us shocked film lovers, this changes everything.

Have you been sneaking in treats for the cinema?
Have you been sneaking in treats for the cinema? Picture: Getty

The revelation came after a cinema-goer tweeted Cineworld, Vue and Odeon asking: “Am I allowed to bring my own food and drinks into the screen?”

To the shock of many, all three brands answered yes.

Cineworld replied: “Hey Bünyamin, as long as it's not hot or strong smelling food, you're perfectly fine to bring it with you.”

Vue gave a similar response, writing: “You sure are! You're welcome to bring your own cold food and non-alcoholic drinks into any of our venues. I hope this helps.”

Odeon also added: “Hi! No problem at all, we just ask that they aren't hot, too smelly or alcoholic.”

People have been left shocked by the revelation, sharing their outrage that they did not know this earlier on Twitter.

One person wrote: “I have saved this thread to show it to any cinema worker who questions me bring my own snacks.”

Another added: “Are you being serious!?”

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

PrettyLittleThing branded ‘laughable’ after bikini’s dye runs in the pool

PrettyLittleThing branded ‘laughable’ after bikini’s dye runs in water

Fashion

You can now pay extra to ensure you have a little more room

Flyers can now pay to leave the middle seat free for more space

Travel

The vegan diet has been branded as 'dangerous' by professors.

Doctor claims parents who force veganism on kids should be prosecuted

Food & Health

Chris Monroe kissed his mum for his YouTube channel

YouTuber who snogged sister now kisses his MUM and disgusts everyone

Showbiz

Quality Street fans are furious the Toffee Deluxe has been dropped again

Outrage as Quality Street ditches Toffee Deluxe for new flavour

Food & Health

Trending on Heart

Will Fleabag have another series?

Fleabag season 3: Will there be a third series to Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s hit TV show?

TV & Movies

The Eurovision Song Contest odds are in

Who will win Eurovision 2019? Latest odds and favourites for this year

TV & Movies

Billie accidentally posted the edited and non-edited pics before swiftly deleting them

Billie Faiers caught editing her waist in Instagram fail

Showbiz

Courteney Cox gave fans a glimpse of an unseen moment

Courtney Cox shares unseen Friends throwback photo taken before the show aired

TV & Movies

The Chase fans spotted something awkward during Thursday's show

The Chase viewers cringe as Mark Labbett gushes about 'cheating' wife

TV & Movies

Will Robert Pattinson be the next Batman?

Robert Pattinson lined up to replace Ben Affleck as Batman

TV & Movies