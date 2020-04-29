Cat with no ears finds loving home and is first to be adopted mid-lockdown

Missy the cat has found a new home. Picture: Battersea Dogs & Cats Home

The adorable cat is the first to be adopted from the London animal shelter since lockdown started.

Lockdown has affected us all in many different ways, but some of the more unexpected victims were the animals in shelters who were searching for new homes.

Shelters' adoption processes were put on hold, which meant that those in rescue centres weren't finding new owners to love them, but thankfully that's beginning to change.

Missy has just been adopted. Picture: Battersea Dogs & Cats Home

Finally, rescue centres are starting to pick up where they left off.

One of London's most well-known animal shelters, Battersea Dogs & Cats Home has shared how one of their cats, Missy, has very recently found a loving home.

Tortoiseshell cat Missy is very special for the reason she has no ears, having had them removed following an infection.

She was brought to the shelter earlier this year in February after her former owner's circumstances changed.

Then, not long after she arrived at the shelter, the three-year-old cat became unhappy and restless, with staff noticing that something wasn't quite right.

Missy pictured before her operation. Picture: Battersea Dogs & Cats Home

They ran some tests on Missy and noticed she had polyp masses and a very severe infection in her ears, which must've been very painful.

Vets then decided the best option was to operate and remove the outside of Missy's ears.

The shelter wrote that despite her big operation: "Missy is just as much a sweet, playful cat as she was before.

"Her favourite thing to do is chase around a bit of string."

She can still hear, too, and is far happier without her outer ears.

She's still a playful cat. Picture: Battersea Dogs & Cats Home

Cattery Team Leader Michelle Henry-Clement said: "Beautiful Missy is truly one of a kind. Although she may appear earless, she can still hear perfectly well and quickly became a much happier cat following her treatment.

"We’ve thoroughly enjoyed getting to know this sweet girl during her time with us, when we haven’t been cuddling or playing together with her favourite string toys, she’s kept us entertained with her funny, seal-like belly flops.

"We were sad to say goodbye to our unique cat but very excited for her to start the next chapter of her life."

Missy moved to her new home in Lambeth last week after finding her forever home.