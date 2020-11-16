Easy Christmas hamper ideas for family members... that won't break the bank

Promoted by wilko

Katrina's got her top tips for perfect Christmas hampers. Picture: Katrina Ridley

By Katrina Ridley

With purse strings a little tighter this year, why not change up your gift giving by creating the perfect hamper for a loved one for under £20?

Christmas this year is going to be very different to what we’re used to, so I’ve decided to do something different with my gifts, too.

With so much uncertainty about whether or not we can see family members and loved ones at Christmas, or if it’ll just be a handful of the people we would usually see over the entire festive break, I’ve decided to make hampers for my loved ones.

You can really give them that personal touch. Picture: Katrina Ridley

The important thing for me is giving people thoughtful gifts that they can use and enjoy over Christmas and throughout the year, and I’m sticking between a £10 to £20 budget.

They’re also great for people (like me) who are useless at wrapping. You can nestle the gifts in crepe or red shredded paper in a lovely bamboo basket or stocking.

If you end up not being able to see anyone on the big day, a single box of smaller gifts are easy to post or drop off.

I’ve got three hampers in mind for my nephew, sister and dad, and I can’t wait to get shopping and arranging the perfect combinations.

It's so fun thinking of different items to really make them smile. Picture: Katrina Ridley

KIDS’ HAMPER

My nephew Harvie, 6, loves cars, tractors, trailers - basically anything that has wheels or moves!

I would love to add some more to his collection, so a wooden train set is perfect.

He is a very active little boy so I’m going to pop in some colouring books that he can do whilst he waits for Christmas lunch, and a teddy bear he can snuggle with at bedtime once he's tired himself out from all the excitement.

Harvie will be so excited to play with his train set. Picture: Katrina Ridley

PAMPER HAMPER

My sister Serena is 18 and she loves anything and everything beauty-related.

I’ll be looking to get her some face masks, so she can lie back and relax in the lazy days between Christmas and New Year.

There's nothing better than coming home from a long walk in the cold and jumping in the bath to unwind so I'll definitely add in a selection of bath bombs and candles so she can enjoy some 'me time'.

I'm so looking forward to my sister opening these treats. Picture: Katrina Ridley

DAD HAMPER

My dad Francis is really easy to buy for - and always up for a laugh.

He has a really sweet tooth and loves a box of chocolates, so they’ll definitely be going in his hamper.

He’s got a brilliant sense of humour which means we all try and surprise him with something wacky like ‘Dad’ mugs, and other treasures he proudly stores away in his shed.

This year I’m planning on giving him a really tricky jigsaw puzzle, and some new skincare products to try.

There's a few surprises in here too for Dad. Picture: Katrina Ridley

Katrina’s Top Tips

Treat them - putting together a hamper is a chance to give your loved ones lots of little bits they wouldn’t normally buy for themselves.

Don’t worry about wrapping each item - use shredded paper and cellophane to present your gifts in a new and exciting way.

Hampers can be anything - you can use stockings, gift bags, you name it!

So personal - whether it’s a gift for a child or a grandparent, they will be thrilled by the amount of thought and effort you’ve gone to make the perfect present.

The Countdown to Christmas is on! Whether you’re getting gifts for friends and family or making your home sparkle, wilko has a little Christmas magic for everyone. Check out their festive ranges here.

Plus, we've teamed up with them to give you the chance to win £1,000 to make your Christmas extra magical. Enter here.