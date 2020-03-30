Colouring book illustrator shares anxiety-busting NHS-inspired illustration to fill in at home

30 March 2020, 12:35

Beat boredom and show support for the NHS with this colouring frame
Beat boredom and show support for the NHS with this colouring frame. Picture: Getty

Artist Millie Marotta has shared all you need for a new home art project dubbed Colour for our Carers - print out and colour her gorgeous drawing, then stick in the window for all to see.

Colouring in isn't just an activity for littl'uns these days, plenty of grown-ups love it for its therapeutic qualities.

It's heralded as a brilliant way to stave off anxious thoughts, and to increase feelings of well-being - perfect for the current climate.

Illustrator Millie Marotta’s Love NHS initiative offers a way to de-stress through the mindful activity of colouring in while celebrating the heroes working in the National Health Service.

Her colouring sheet, which is free to download and print, is designed to be filled in and stuck up in a window, brightening your locked down neighbours' views from their own homes, and showing support for our NHS.

Read more: Check out our tips and hacks section for cleaning ideas to keep you occupied during lockdown

She also suggests sharing a photo of completed artworks on social media, using the hashtags #LoveNHS and #ColourForOurCarers.

After the success of Heart's Applaud Our NHS Heroes last week, we think a spot of positive colouring is just what the doctor ordered to make staying in and saving lives a tad more entertaining.

Click here for more details and to download the drawing.

