Government announces new emergency sick-pay laws for people self-isolating over coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced an emergency legislation has been put in place. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Today Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced an emergency legislation has been put in place to help those self-isolating over coronavirus.

Cases of COVID-19, or coronavirus, are increasing in the UK as the government publish their 'battle plan' to fight the deadly bug.

Now, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced changes too sick-pay laws in light of the virus spread.

On March 4, Boris said that people who are self-isolating over fears they have coronavirus will get sick pay from day one.

People who are self-isolating over fears they have coronavirus will get sick pay from day one. Picture: Getty

He said that people will not have to wait four days to claim funding help, and that "nobody should be penalised for doing the right thing".

The Prime Minister said: "I can today announce the Health Secretary will bring forward as part of emergency legislation, measures to allow the payment of statutory sick pay from the very first day you are sick instead of four days under current rules."

He added: "I think that is the right thing".

In the UK at the moment, you need to be sick for three days before you can start claiming Statutory Sick Pay by the fourth day.

To qualify for these changes you need to earn at least £118 each week, although Boris added those who do not can look into claiming Universal Credit instead.

To qualify for these changes you need to earn at least £118 each week. Picture: PA

At PMQs, Boris said: "We are urgently looking at the application process to reflect on the advice on self isolation.

"We want to do everything we can to avoid penalising those who are doing the right thing."

