German court rules that hangovers ARE an ‘illness’

26 September 2019, 16:36

A German court has ruled that a hangover should be classed as an illness
A German court has ruled that a hangover should be classed as an illness. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

You can now get away with telling your boss you’re ill, NOT hungover, and technically be telling the truth.

A German court has ruled that a hangover should be classed as an illness.

The ruling occurred during a case against a firm for making illegal health claims about their shot and drink powder products, which they claimed were ‘anti-hangover’ products.

During the ruling, the court said that food products and drink products can not legally be marketed to cure or prevent an illness.

The court explained that an illness definition covers any “small or temporary” changes to the body’s neutral state.

The court ruled that the firm could not market their products as a "treatment" for an illness
The court ruled that the firm could not market their products as a "treatment" for an illness. Picture: Getty

Therefore, the firm – which was not named – could not claim their products were “anti-hangover”, as they are marketing them as a “treatment” for an illness - the hangover.

The superior regional court’s ruling said: “Information about a food product cannot ascribe any properties for preventing, treating or healing a human illness or give the impression of such a property.

“By an illness, one should understand even small or temporary disruptions to the normal state or normal activity of the body."

Many people have been having a laugh over the ruling, joking that the new label “illness” opens a bunch of possibilities.

The court explained that an ‘illness’ definition covers any “small or temporary” changes to the body’s neutral state
The court explained that an ‘illness’ definition covers any “small or temporary” changes to the body’s neutral state. Picture: Getty

One person commented on Twitter: “I could call in sick ahead of time every Monday.”

Another added: “Does that mean you can take a sick day for a hangover?”

