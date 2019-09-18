Destructive flu-like illness has potential to kill 80 million people in less than two days

18 September 2019, 10:24

Health experts have encouraged governments across the world to be as prepared as possible for potential outbreaks
Health experts have encouraged governments across the world to be as prepared as possible for potential outbreaks. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Health experts have warned of a growing threat of disease pandemics.

This week, The Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB) have warned that a flu-like illness could kill 80 million people in less than two days.

The GPMB discussed the devastating effects an outbreak could have across the world in a new report, as there is a mounting threat of disease pandemics.

The health experts referred to the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918, which killed around 50 million people.

Health experts have warned of a growing threat of disease pandemics
Health experts have warned of a growing threat of disease pandemics. Picture: Getty

They warn that if there is a similar outbreak in today’s world, there would be more fatalities due to the amount of flying the human race do from country to country.

Not only would the amount of deaths hit between 50 to 80 million, but economically, many countries would collapse due to the strain on their national health systems.

Poorer countries across the world would suffer more, as they explain: “Any country without basic primary health care, public health services, health infrastructure and effective infection control mechanisms faces the greatest losses, including death, displacement and economic devastation.”

In the GPMB’s report, they listed many of the world’s emerging and re-emerging diseases, all which could cause an outbreak across the world.

Included in the list was human monkeypox, H1N1 influenza, plague and Ebola.

In the GPMB’s report, they listed many of the world’s emerging and re-emerging diseases, all which could cause an outbreak across the world
In the GPMB’s report, they listed many of the world’s emerging and re-emerging diseases, all which could cause an outbreak across the world. Picture: The Global Preparedness Monitoring Board

In the report, they said: “The threat of a pandemic spreading around the globe is a real one.

“A quick-moving pathogen has the potential to kill tens of millions of people, disrupt economies and destabilise national security."

The health experts have encouraged governments across the world to be as prepared as possible for potential outbreaks.

