Doctor explains why so many people are getting the 'worst cold ever'

24 September 2021, 10:34

Here's why your cold feels so much worse this autumn
Here's why your cold feels so much worse this autumn. Picture: Getty Images

As thousands of people are struck down by illness this autumn, a GP has explained why people are having bad colds.

A GP has revealed why you might be experiencing an especially bad cold at the moment.

While thousands of people around the country are currently suffering from severe symptoms which could be mistaken for Covid, their tests are coming back negative.

Well, now London GP Dr Philippa Kaye has told the BBC the reason for this spike in illnesses.

There are a lot of germs spreading this autumn
There are a lot of germs spreading this autumn. Picture: Alamy

She said: "We've actually been seeing a rise in the number of coughs and colds and viral infections.

"We are mixing in a way that we haven't been mixing over the past 18 months."

With people choosing to no longer wear masks in public spaces and hugs allowed again, germs are also spreading more rapidly.

Due to universities starting back up again, there has also been a rise in people getting 'Fresher's Flu' as young people mix from all over the country.

Thousands of people in the UK are getting colds at the moment
Thousands of people in the UK are getting colds at the moment. Picture: Alamy

This comes after a doctor appeared on This Morning to explain the differences between a common cold and Covid.

Speaking to hosts Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, Professor Tim Spector explained that the symptoms for coronavirus have changed.

He said: "Many people - perhaps up to half of cases - are going unrecognised because they basically have symptoms that are very cold-like.

"So headache, sore throat, runny nose, sneezing - and the only one that gets into the top five is loss of smell or taste.

"We're now seeing that fever is very low down on the ranking of what we're seeing at the moment. Even rarer are things like shortness of breath or a persistent cough.

"It's a combination of factors but we've got to face the reality which is, most people out there with Covid are presenting with cold-like symptoms."

He continued: "So we have a million people each week giving us their data and telling us whether they're testing positive or negative and - of those testing positive - we're seeing a completely different picture of the common symptoms.”

According to government guidelines, the main symptoms of coronavirus are a high temperature, a new, continuous cough and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste.

