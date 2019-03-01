Emma Willis has launched a size inclusive clothing range with Next

Emma Willis at the launch of her Next clothing range. Picture: PA

The Big Brother presenter has teamed up with the high street store to launch a range that has 'broad appear for both age and size'.

Emma Willis has turned designer since Big Brother ended and has teamed up with high street favourite Next to create a size inclusive clothing range.

The mother of three has collaborated with the company in the past but this is the first time she's actually designed a collection and it will be a first for the high street shop.

The 30-piece collection - available on the Next website - is 'age and size inclusive' and includes everything from beachwear to pyjamas.

Emma is known for her chic taste in clothes so it's no surprise that it's in keeping with many of the high street's trends including tux jackets, jump suits and wide legged trousers.

Announcing the exciting news on Instagram she said: "For the past year we've been working on a secret little project and today @nextofficial and I can let the cat out of the bag!

"Never in a million years did I ever think I’d have my own collection but Next have held my hand and let me do it. Our goal was classic pieces, for all ages, that you can mix and match. I hope you like it."

Prices start at £12 and go up to £70 - all items are available here on the Next website.