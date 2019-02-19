Jamelia: 'I stand by controversial Loose Women plus-size clothing comments'

By Emma Gritt

EXCLUSIVE: The singer told Heart London Breakfast that she still believes selling plus and 00-sized clothes promotes an unhealthy body image.

Jamelia was dropped from Loose Women for her controversial comments about plus-size fashion - and four years later her opinion hasn't changed.

The mum-of-four visited Heart London breakfast to speak to JK and Kelly Brook, who probed her over her controversial comments about how clothes of certain sizes can promote an unhealthy lifestyle.

She said: "It’s not something I’m trying to take back. I still stand by that.

Back in April 2015, Jamelia caused national outcry when she said: "I think everyone should have access to lovely clothes, BUT I do not think it's right to facilitate people living an unhealthy lifestyle.

"I don't believe stores should stock clothes below or above a certain weight.

“They should be made to feel uncomfortable when they go in and can't find a size.

"It shouldn't be normalised in high street stores. They should have specialist shops."

Her opinion sparked a huge backlash, with Gemma Collins speaking out slamming her for her comments.

She said: "You can't segregate people who are overweight. Some women really struggle with their weight.

"Jamelia is slim. She doesn't know what it feels like to be bigger and not be able to go shopping.

"Are bigger people not meant to be able to get clothes? It's ridiculous."

Today Jamelia revealed that the backlash had a serious effect on her.

She said: "People need to not respond to headlines. It’s really dangerous.

"I said ‘providing clothes at either end of the scale, where they’re too small or too big is not promoting a healthy lifestyle.

"It’s not something I’m trying to take back. I still stand by that. It’s not something I want to take back.

Jamelia was dropped from Loose Women due to the backlash, but she believes that it could have been avoided if people had listened to what she said instead of reacting to sensationalised headlines.

She added: "People respond to headlines and I find that really dangerous and in these instances people should do their research and see what was reported and what was actually said.

"People like myself - you get affected by it, personally, mentally, financially.

"There are so many repercussions from these articles that appear in the paper."