Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's swimsuit is so popular among fans the brand's website crashed

14 June 2019, 11:14

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stuns in gorgeous nude swimsuit while holidaying in Italy
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stuns in gorgeous nude swimsuit while holidaying in Italy. Picture: Instagram / Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's latest holiday snap has sent fans into meltdown - and wondering where her gorgeous nude one-piece is from!

Taking to Instagram this morning, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared a few holiday snaps with her fans.

In the photos, the blonde beauty stunned in a nude-coloured swimming costume, paired with oversized sunglasses and jewellery.

The shots - which were taken on a boat in Italy - showcased Rosie's enviable figure, accentuated by the gorgeous one-piece she was modelling by heritage swimsuit brand, Hunza G.

In fact, fans were so obsessed with RHW's look, the Hunza G website crashed due to how many hits it was receiving from those wanting to replicate the model's look.

Rosie wore the Domino Swim suit from the brand, which is priced at £140.00. It comes in sizes 6-14, and is available in a range of colours - from forest green and black, to taupe.

English model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is currently enjoying a sunny holiday to Italy with her husband Jason Statham and their young son.

The pair have been together since 2010 and later confirmed their engagement in 2016.

A year later, the couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Jack.

Earlier this week, the family were be tourists in London, visiting Tower Bridge and other iconic sites.

If the model's Instagram posts are anything to go by, they then flew out to Italy two days ago, and are currently enjoying some downtime on the small island of Ischia.

