Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: Where to buy her £69 Preen dress

15 April 2019, 08:57

Kelly Brook looked gorgeous in this blue print wrap dress
Kelly Brook looked gorgeous in this blue print wrap dress. Picture: Heart

Kelly looked stunning when she arrived for the Heart London Breakfast show on Monday.

Kelly Brook gave a whole new meaning to Blue Monday when she came to the Heart London studios in this gorgeous frock.

The presenter, who along with JK is standing in for Jamie Theakston and Lucy Horobin this week, paired the flowing dress with a pair of nude heels from Office.

Her £69 Floral Print Jersey Midi Dress comes in sizes 6 - 22 and is currently for sale on the Debenhams website.

She added a pair of nude heels from Office.

The leg lengthening stilettos are also £69, and are available online now.

