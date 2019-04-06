The most revealing bikini of all time? Would you dare to wear the 'skinny-dipping' design?

6 April 2019, 11:49 | Updated: 6 April 2019, 12:00

bikini
bikini. Picture: Oh Polly

By Beci Wood

It comes with it's own caution, so would you be brave enough to don this itsy-bitsy swimwear on the beach?

Priced at £40, the Oh Polly thong 'Skinny-Dipping' bikini is basically four micro-triangular pieces of material held together with thin clear straps.

What's more, the pieces of spandex are adjustable so customers can decide how much flesh they want to bare.

Oh Polly skinny dipping bikini
The rear view doesn't leave much to the imagination. Picture: Oh Polly

On the website it says: "Caution, this bikini ain’t for the faint-hearted. Make tan lines a thing of the past in our clear strap micro bikini top, it covers the essentials.

"The triangles are adjustable to achieve your desired level of reveal."

Ooo-er...

The swimwear - which comes in cream and burnt orange - notched up more than 46,000 likes after a picture was shared on Oh Polly's Instagram last week.

Naturally the verdict was split, with some asking what the point of the bikini was, while others were desperate to get their hands on the item, which is now sold out in many sizes.

Oh Polly skinny dipping bikini
This really is an itsy bits teeny weeny bikini. Picture: Oh Polly

One follower said: 'Why bother, just go nude?' while another added: 'Reckon they failed on this one.'

However others wrote: 'Not to be dramatic but I'd die for this,' while another fan said: 'I Need, I need, I need this!'

Of course you do!

View this post on Instagram

💦 WIN NEW SWIM 💦 ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ UP for GRABS an 👉 ITEM FROM OUR SWIM COLLECTION 👈 in your favourite colour 💅 ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 👇 For your chance to WIN 👑⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ - LIKE this post⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⚡ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Comp open for 24hrs!⚡️ Winner must be following @ohpollyswim + @ohpolly and will be contacted via DM on 2.04.19📢 - Open Worldwide 🌍! GO GO GO ✨⁣⁣⁣⁣

A post shared by OH POLLY (@ohpolly) on

