This polka dot Zara dress is now so popular it has its own Instagram page

3 July 2019, 15:30

This polka dot Zara dress is now so popular it has its own Instagram page
This polka dot Zara dress is now so popular it has its own Instagram page. Picture: Zara

Unless you live in a cave, the likelihood is that you’ve seen this Zara dress once or twice.

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The smock-style black and white polka dot dress, still available to buy online and in stores for £39.99, is taking over the high street.

No one knows what is making the Zara dress the must have item of the summer, but we suspect it’s the flattering shape, easy styling and reasonable price tag that’s making it fly off shelves.

Over the past few months, the dress has become a fashion must-have, with everyone and their Aunty owning one.

Once you start noticing it, you won’t be able to turn your head without spotting someone in the monochrome piece.

The dress has now become so popular, it has an Instagram page documenting every time the dress is spotted.

The Zara dress is still in stock online and in some stores
The Zara dress is still in stock online and in some stores. Picture: Zara

The page – which is called hot4thespot – now has 1,531 followers.

The page includes memes as well as pictures of the thousands of people rocking the dress.

People have also been sharing their own multiple spots of the dress on social media.

One person wrote on Twitter: “At a media conference and have seen the spotty Zara dress (which I also own lol) five times today, no exaggeration. First spot - pardon the pun - before 9am at the breakfast buffet. This is my new favourite game!”

The dress is now becoming so popular that people are avoiding wearing it.

View this post on Instagram

Dot look back in anger @mouridis_

A post shared by Hot 4 The Spot (@hot4thespot) on

One woman wrote on Twitter: “Do I dare wear that Zara spotty dress to a party tomorrow night?”

If you love the dress as much as us and everyone else, you can buy it here.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

An Instagram influencer was publicly shamed

Wedding photographer called 'abusive and unprofessional' by blogger after refusing to work for free

Weddings

There's a very important reason you should keep your tea-towels clean

The important reason you should wash your tea-towels everyday, according to experts
The sauce is also meant to be ideal for mac n cheese

La Sacla launch new vegan lasagne sauce... and it's great for mac'n'cheese too

Food & Health

The woman was shocked at the "stretch" in the swimsuit

Woman who complained about swimsuit revealing her private parts finds out she’s wearing it upside down
A mum was stunned when a sofa arrived after her daughter used her iPhone

Toddler buys £340 sofa after playing on mum's iPhone

Trending on Heart

Disney’s live-action 'Mulan' has a whole new storyline

Mulan live action remake: When is the new Disney movie released and what do we know so far?

TV & Movies

Amy is left in hysterical as Curtis comes clean about Jourdan

Love Island first look: Amy left hysterical as Curtis comes clean about Jourdan

TV & Movies

The Loose Women panellist couldn't stop laughing when her baby son peed all over sister Jemma in Pizza Hut.

Stacey Solomon in hysterics as baby Rex WEES over her sister in Pizza Hut

Celebrities

This Harry Potter book is about to make one woman a lot of money

Woman set to make £30,000 from forgotten first edition Harry Potter book

Showbiz Hub

Stranger Things stars Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer are dating in real life

How long have Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton dated?

TV & Movies

Martina Big shocked This Morning viewers

This Morning fans' rage as 'tanorexic' Martina Big shows off 32S boobs... ahead of record-breaking ENLARGEMENT

TV & Movies