This polka dot Zara dress is now so popular it has its own Instagram page

Unless you live in a cave, the likelihood is that you’ve seen this Zara dress once or twice.

By Alice Dear

The smock-style black and white polka dot dress, still available to buy online and in stores for £39.99, is taking over the high street.

No one knows what is making the Zara dress the must have item of the summer, but we suspect it’s the flattering shape, easy styling and reasonable price tag that’s making it fly off shelves.

Over the past few months, the dress has become a fashion must-have, with everyone and their Aunty owning one.

Once you start noticing it, you won’t be able to turn your head without spotting someone in the monochrome piece.

The dress has now become so popular, it has an Instagram page documenting every time the dress is spotted.

The Zara dress is still in stock online and in some stores. Picture: Zara

The page – which is called hot4thespot – now has 1,531 followers.

The page includes memes as well as pictures of the thousands of people rocking the dress.

People have also been sharing their own multiple spots of the dress on social media.

One person wrote on Twitter: “At a media conference and have seen the spotty Zara dress (which I also own lol) five times today, no exaggeration. First spot - pardon the pun - before 9am at the breakfast buffet. This is my new favourite game!”

The dress is now becoming so popular that people are avoiding wearing it.

One woman wrote on Twitter: “Do I dare wear that Zara spotty dress to a party tomorrow night?”

If you love the dress as much as us and everyone else, you can buy it here.