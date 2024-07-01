Festival hair inspiration 2024: Easy and creative ideas from the experts

Here's some of the best hairstyles for festival season 2024. Picture: Getty

Festival hairstyles don't have to be difficult, time-consuming or boring! Here's some of the hottest ideas for the festival season this year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Whether you're off to Isle of Wight Festival, Wireless or Latitude this year, we're sure that the idea of styling your hair for a festival is stressing you out.

Festivals are a perfect time to try-out a new look which you haven't been bold enough to try in your day-to-day life, but you also don't want to spend hours in your tent brushing, teasing and making something work.

To help you out, we chatted to Brooks and Brooks Advanced Stylist and Master Technician Charlie Illi who has shared her trend predictions and inspiration for festival season 2024.

Funky Up-Do

This funky up-do will keep your hair off your face and allow you to party all night. Picture: Brooks & Brooks

“For this look, you will need to section the hair into the fringe area and the ponytail. Create a tight high ponytail using a simple elastic band. Divide the Ponytail in two sections, wrap around and pin securely. With the fringe section gently use a curling iron to create the wave shape and position as you like it and secure with funky clips.”

Bandana Braid

This bandana braid is easy to create and looks so cool! Picture: Brooks & Brooks

“The next look is created by starting off with a sleek middle ponytail. Wrap one half of your bandana around your elastic, and secure with a bobby pin. Then you can begin your braid with one of the three strands being the Bandana. Secure in place with a clear elastic.”

Space Buns

A festival classic - the space buns! Picture: Brooks & Brooks

“To create these cute space buns, section off the top part of the hair from ear to ear. Then, create a zig zag parting. Make two small ponytails and secure with an elastic band. Use some gel to smooth the edges and the ponytails. Then simply twist the hair around and secure with a pin. The rest of the hair can be curled as wished.”

Bow-Pony

Who says you can't look chic at a festival? Picture: Brooks & Brooks

“For the last look, you will need to create a nice sleek ponytail, and wrap a small piece of hair around the elastic. Tong the ponytail hair to create a nice curl. Then, cut off a ribbon and tie a bow around the ponytail. With the ends of the bow, create more bows and tie off.”