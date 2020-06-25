What films can you see at UK cinemas when they re-open in July?

Cinemas will be showing some new releases when they reopen. Picture: Disney/Warner Bros/Pathé

What films are on at the cinema? And what can I watch when they reopen? Find out everything...

The government recently announced cinemas in England can reopen from 4 July, which means thousands of families could soon be heading to their local pictures.

While some cinemas are not opening until later in the month - to make sure they have all social distancing measures in place - companies such as Vue and Cineworld have confirmed their plans to get back up and running.

But what films will be showing when cinemas in the UK re-open? And will there be any classic movies on? Here’s what we know…

What new films will be showing in the cinema?

While film production has been suspended across the world due to the pandemic, some new releases are still expected to drop from July.

New films set for release include French space drama Proxima, which will hit the big screen on 10 July.

Russell Crowe’s movie Unhinged will be available to watch from 17 July, while Tenet, starring Robert Pattinson, will come out at the end of the month.

Disney fans will also be excited that the live-action remake of Mulan will finally be released next month.

What is the Relaunching Cinema: Content for Recovery plan?

Cinemas also showing a series of classic movies as part of the Relaunching Cinema: Content for Recovery plan.

The Film Distributors’ Association (FDA) has pulled together a library of Hollywood classics to fill the gaps where new films would be.

These include Back To The Future, Dark Knight and Matrix trilogies; as well as the Harry Potter, Fast And Furious, Hunger Games and Twilight movies.

Military Wives could return to cinemas. Picture: Lionsgate

The Wizard Of Oz, Casablanca, Lawrence Of Arabia and The Sound Of Music will also be showing, among others.

Recent releases may also return to screens after they were cut short due to the lockdown, including Trolls: World Tour, Military Wives, Misbehaviour and Calm With Horses.

Big-budget features such as Sonic The Hedgehog, Onward, Bloodshot and Emma could also return as well as Parasite, 1917 and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

