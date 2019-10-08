Finsbury Park flooding: Burst pipe turns roads to river as 80 firefighters tackle flood

Finsbury Park flooding causes chaos. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Finsbury Park residents have been left shocked after a burst pipe flooded their roads and homes.

The roads in Finsbury Park have been left with what is believed to be meter-deep water after a pipe burst around 7:45am on Tuesday morning.

Thames Water staff and around 80 firefighters rushed to the scene and are tacking the flood.

People are being evacuated from their homes. Picture: Twitter/Ben Hoppe

Finsbury Park resident Jermain Jackman told Islington Gazette: “The crack was so huge it was lifting up a car.

“Never seen or experienced anything like it. There are people in the area who have had their homes flooded, I just hope the local authorities are able to help them and provide with the support they need."

Evacuations from homes are now under way in the area after a number of basements flooded.

People living on Queen’s Drive – where the burst pipe – and around the area have been sharing their images and videos of the incident on social media, and people are shocked at the footage.

People can be seen wading through the flooding, while car tires have been covered by the water.

The pipe burst at around 7:45AM. Picture: PA

Thames Water released a statement reading: “We’re on site in N4.

“Thanks for letting us know about low water pressure and no water in N1, N4, N5, N7 and N19.

"Our specialist engineers have now arrived in Queens Drive N4, and are working hard to get your water supply back to normal as quickly as possible. As soon as we have an update, we’ll let you know.

"We’re really sorry if this has disrupted your day."

More to follow.