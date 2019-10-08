Finsbury Park flooding: Burst pipe turns roads to river as 80 firefighters tackle flood

8 October 2019, 11:25 | Updated: 8 October 2019, 11:50

Finsbury Park flooding causes chaos
Finsbury Park flooding causes chaos. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Finsbury Park residents have been left shocked after a burst pipe flooded their roads and homes.

An area in North London has flooded following a burst pipe.

The roads in Finsbury Park have been left with what is believed to be meter-deep water after a pipe burst around 7:45am on Tuesday morning.

Thames Water staff and around 80 firefighters rushed to the scene and are tacking the flood.

People are being evacuated from their homes
People are being evacuated from their homes. Picture: Twitter/Ben Hoppe

Finsbury Park resident Jermain Jackman told Islington Gazette: “The crack was so huge it was lifting up a car.

“Never seen or experienced anything like it. There are people in the area who have had their homes flooded, I just hope the local authorities are able to help them and provide with the support they need."

Evacuations from homes are now under way in the area after a number of basements flooded.

People living on Queen’s Drive – where the burst pipe – and around the area have been sharing their images and videos of the incident on social media, and people are shocked at the footage.

People can be seen wading through the flooding, while car tires have been covered by the water.

The pipe burst at around 7:45AM
The pipe burst at around 7:45AM. Picture: PA

Thames Water released a statement reading: “We’re on site in N4.

“Thanks for letting us know about low water pressure and no water in N1, N4, N5, N7 and N19.

"Our specialist engineers have now arrived in Queens Drive N4, and are working hard to get your water supply back to normal as quickly as possible. As soon as we have an update, we’ll let you know.

"We’re really sorry if this has disrupted your day."

More to follow.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The dad has been slammed on Reddit (stock image)

Dad slammed for destroying his eight-year-old son's artwork to teach him a lesson
One woman was flung from a fairground ride in Hull

Woman ‘seriously injured’ after she’s 'thrown 10-15 feet' from fairground ride in Hull
Tesco Turkey Curry & Bhaji Wrap (£2.50)

Tesco's 12 Christmas sandwiches are about to drop - and there's a vegan option

Food & Health

One woman has said an A&E nurse shared the hack with her [STOCK IMAGE]

Mum shares A&E nurse’s Haribo hack to help determine if a child has broken a bone
Pizza Express could face an uncertain future

Fears over future of PizzaExpress amid 'talks over £1billion debt'

Trending on Heart

Here's what to expect from Week Seven of Bake Off

Great British Bake Off: What can viewers expect from ‘Festival Week’ and who left the tent last week?

TV & Movies

Line Of Duty has been commissioned for season six

Line Of Duty season 6: When is the release date, who is in the cast and how did season 5 end?

TV & Movies

The couple's wedding was cancelled because of her snooping

Don't Tell The Bride wedding forcibly cancelled by bosses after 'controlling' bride snoops through fiancé's emails

TV & Movies

There's plenty of drama in store for Keanu and Ben

EastEnders spoilers: Danny Walters and Max Bowden open up on ‘dark’ and ‘explosive’ Christmas special

TV & Movies

Britain's Got More Talent viewers have been left furious at the decision

Britain’s Got More Talent ‘axed’ as ITV turn focus to main show and digital platforms

TV & Movies

Aaron and Robert are forced to flee the village

Emmerdale spoilers: Rapist Lee’s shock death leaves Robert facing murder charges

TV & Movies