Tasty food, drink and recipes to make this the most delicious Bank Holiday Weekend ever

Make the most of the Bank Holiday weekend with these BBQ and cocktail ideas. Picture: Getty

By Heart reporter

Whether you're planning a party at home or a weekend at the park with your mates, we've picked some of the tastiest food and drink to enjoy

LoneWolf X Regal Rogue cocktail pouches

These pouches of cocktail are as good as ones you'd buy in a bar. Picture: Brewdog

BrewDog Distilling Co.’s LoneWolf Gin and Regal Rogue Vermouth have teamed up to make pouches of ready to drink bar-grade cocktails.

Bold Negroni - made with LoneWolf gin, Regal Rogue Bold Red and Campari

- made with LoneWolf gin, Regal Rogue Bold Red and Campari Lively White Martini - created with LoneWolf gin and Regal Rogue Lively White

- created with LoneWolf gin and Regal Rogue Lively White Paw Star Martini - made with LoneWolf Cactus & Lime gin, Regal Rogue Daring Dry, passionfruit, vanilla and mango

- made with LoneWolf Cactus & Lime gin, Regal Rogue Daring Dry, passionfruit, vanilla and mango Wild Wolf Sour - made using LoneWolf Cloudy Lemon, Regal Rogue Wild Rosé and rhubarb liqueur.

Where to buy: BrewDog.com, £20.95 for a box of four

Fauna Brewing

The beers raise money for charities helping African wildlife. Picture: Fauna

Fauna is a new craft beer brand inspired by, and created for, African wildlife. Each of Fauna’s beers is dedicated to an endangered species, partnering with three incredible small charities supporting pangolins, painted dogs and cheetahs who work round-the-clock to protect animals at risk.

There are three beers in the launch range, and they are all suitable for vegans:

Crisp, cool and refreshing Cheetah Lager (4.5% ABV), made with the finest British malts and classic noble hops, it’s bright and light with grassy citrus finish

(4.5% ABV), made with the finest British malts and classic noble hops, it’s bright and light with grassy citrus finish Hoppy and juicy Wild Dog IPA (4.2% ABV) with flavours of tropical and stone fruit, it’s a refreshing pour, full of flavour from specially selected hops, including Amarillo and Rakau;

(4.2% ABV) with flavours of tropical and stone fruit, it’s a refreshing pour, full of flavour from specially selected hops, including Amarillo and Rakau; Small but mighty Pango Table Beer (2.8% ABV) – all the flavour, with half the alcohol!

Where to buy: Fauna Brewing, £2.70 per 330ml can

Fruity Frozen Cocktail Kits

The kit comes frozen so you can make cocktails immediately. Picture: Bacardi

Bacardi has partnered with Poptails by LAPP to launch a limited range of delicious frozen cocktail kits for rum lovers to want to keep the summer vibes going a little longer.

Offering a range for every taste, you will be able to choose between two kit flavours– a tropical Coconut Rumstar Colada kit or a zesty Raspberry Red Berry Daiquiri kit.

The kits can be delivered nationwide and arrive frozen and ready to mix within seconds!

There's even two glasses in each kit!

Where to buy: Poptails by Lapp, £35

Sparkling kombucha

Kombucha is great for having a healthy gut. Picture: Genie

Give your insides a boost of healthy bacteria with a can of delicious sparkling kombucha.

Sweet Citrus Kombucha – The complex and fruity blend of fermented tea and citrus has a vibrant aroma with hints of lemon and orange peel.

– The complex and fruity blend of fermented tea and citrus has a vibrant aroma with hints of lemon and orange peel. Dry Apple Kombucha – The delicious flavours of tart, crisp apple and dry cider are combined in a complex, 100% vegan kombucha, with none of the alcohol.

– The delicious flavours of tart, crisp apple and dry cider are combined in a complex, 100% vegan kombucha, with none of the alcohol. Fiery Ginger Kombucha – Cloudy and wonderfully effervescent with the aroma and zing of a high quality, traditional ginger beer. Lightly sparkling fermented tea blends with the fresh tang of lemon juice and organic ginger for a real fiery health kick.

Where to buy: https://geniedrinks.co.uk/shop/, £25 per case of 12 with free delivery.

Boxes of cocktails

A box of cocktail in your fridge will keep you going all weekend! Picture: Aldi

Aldi's new 2.25L box of Piña Colada Cocktail has exotic notes of pineapple, coconut and cream. It’s the first Piña Colada in a box from any UK supermarket!

Another new (delicious) release is a box of Cuban-style Strawberry Daiquiri, also in a box perfect for grabbing and taking to a party or the park.

Where to buy: Aldi, £9.99 each

El Sueño Watermelon Liqueur

El Sueño's Watermelon Tequila will make shots more palatable. Picture: El Sueño

El Sueño Watermelon Tequila Liqueur is made using real fruit and sweetened with the natural unrefined Mexican sugar, Piloncillo.

Try it for making margaritas, they will blow your tastebuds away!

Where to buy: Tesco, £18

Ben & Jerry's ice cream

This ice-cream is packed with flavour - and colour. Picture: Ben & Jerry's

Their new flavour, Twist: Rain-dough, is the brightest ice-cream we've seen for a while!

It's fairtrade vanilla ice cream, with a swirly rainbow sprinkled cookie dough centre and colourful tie-dye chunks to brighten every spoonful.

They have also brought out some new must-try vegan and dairy free flavours:

Change the Whirled - New dairy-free sunflower butter base, caramel flavoured ice cream packed with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls and delicious chocolate cookie swirls.

New dairy-free sunflower butter base, caramel flavoured ice cream packed with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls and delicious chocolate cookie swirls. Cookies on Cookie Dough – Delicious dairy-free caramel ice cream with cookie swirls, loaded with VEGANcookie dough and chocolatey chunks.

– Delicious dairy-free caramel ice cream with cookie swirls, loaded with VEGANcookie dough and chocolatey chunks. Peanut Butter and Cookies – Vegan vanilla ice cream with a crunchy peanut butter swirl, stuffed with chocolate sandwich cookies.

– Vegan vanilla ice cream with a crunchy peanut butter swirl, stuffed with chocolate sandwich cookies. Save Our Swirled Now – A delicious vegan combination of coconut flavoured ice cream with caramel, chocolatey chunks and a cookie swirl.

Where to buy: Retailers nationwide, RRP £5.49 per tub

Grey Goose Summer Limited Edition

Grey Goose's limited edition summer bottle will brighten up your dining table. Picture: Grey Goose

Enjoy a taste of summer with the Grey Goose Summer Limited Edition bottle, the perfect accessory for every summer occasion. Perfect for making a Fresh Cut Spritz with.



Where to buy: Amazon, £36.99

The Groovy Food Company Spiced Strawberry Tommy

This cocktail will brighten up your Instagram feed. Picture: The Groovy Food Company

Ingredients:

50ml Altos Blanco tequila (or any other premium white tequila)

20ml fresh squeezed lime juice

15ml Groovy Food Mild Agave Nectar

2 x medium strawberries, quartered

2x 1mm slices of red chilli

What else you need:

Cocktail glass (or rocks glass with ice)

Ice

Cocktail shaker

Chopping board & knife

Fine strainer (small sieve)

How to make it:

Firstly, chill you cocktail glass (add ice and leave to sit whilst making your cocktail) Place all of your ingredients in the cocktail shaker. Pop a good handful of ice in the shaker, close, and shake. Make sure to really shake the cocktail shaker to ensure you smash the fruit and chilli. Once shaken, strain the liquid through the fine strainer into your cocktail glass. This takes care of any bits of fruit or chunks of raw chilli. Finally, garnish with lime and strawberry slices!

The Groovy Food Company Espresso Cocolada

This cocktail will impress your mates. Picture: The Groovy Food Company

Ingredients:

40ml Duppy's Share rum

10ml fresh lime juice

25ml Groovy Food Coconut Cream

25ml hot fresh espresso (or 35ml super-strong brewed coffee)

10g The Groovy Food Company Coconut Sugar (2 x tsp)

10ml Groovy Food Company Vanilla Agave (2 x tsp)

3-4 ice cubes

What else you need:

Long glass

Paper straw

Blender

Ice

Chopping board & knife

Lime juicer

Garnish:

Lime wedges

Coffee beans

How to make it: