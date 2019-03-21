Cadbury adds TWO new chocolates to Heroes selection boxes

Cadbury's Heroes will now feature NINE delicious flavours . Picture: Getty

Dinky Deckers and Crunchie Bits are joining the delicious mix of miniatures just in time for Easter.

Good news for chocolate addicts (all of us then) as Cadbury is adding TWO new miniature chocolates to its Heroes selection boxes.

Joining the delicious line-up are Dinky Deckers and Crunchie Bits – miniature versions of the Double Decker bar, which is packed with crispy cereal and soft nougat inside, and the Crunchie bar, which is filled with a chewy honeycomb centre.

Cadbury Heroes selection box has some new options . Picture: Cadbury

The two new flavours will join the choc-tastic line-up, which already includes Dairy Milk, Dairy Milk Caramel, Wispa, Twirl, Fudge, Eclair and Creme Egg Twisted.

The new additions are dropping just in time for Easter as Cadbury have announced the tiny chocolates will be available within the tasty mix from April.

A spokesman said: "With the introduction of these iconic chocolates to the Cadbury Heroes mix, chocolate fans are sure to be in for a real treat."

Don’t panic if you thought these newbies were replacing any of your old favourites, every flavour is staying put meaning you actually get more variety for your money.

He added: "No flavours will be removed from the existing Cadbury Heroes offering, providing a more even spread across all of the variants, making this a perfect selection for sharing with friends and family."

You can get your hands on the new Heroes variety mix, including NINE tasty flavours, from all major retailers nationwide.

Which of the miniatures tickle your tastebuds?