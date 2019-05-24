These cheeky cans will bring the bar to your bedroom this bank holiday weekend

The brand new cocktails will be perfect for the weekend. Picture: Funkin Cocktails

By Mared Parry

The brand new nitrogen-infused cocktails will set you right up for this weekend.

Cocktail fans rejoice! Funkin Cocktails have just launched their brand new cocktails in a can and they're an absolute bargain.

For only £2.29 you can pick up some tasty alcoholic treats from Sainsbury's.

Pornstar Martini fans will be overjoyed with this cocktail. Picture: Funkin Cocktails

They are the UK's first range of nitrogen-infused cocktails in cans, and provide you with the smooth texture of a cocktail you'd get from a high-end bar.

As the cans are infused, they smoke when they're cracked open and create a foam head to mimic the look, taste and texture of a bar-quality beverage.

There are currently four different flavour available, they are:

Passionfruit Martini - A fruity take on the nation’s favourite, the Pornstar Martini, it blends tropical fruit purées and juices with vodka to create a light and silky-smooth drink that can transform even Bognor Regis into a beach-side paradise.

The espresso martini is one of the more sophisticated cocktails. Picture: Funkin Cocktails

Espresso Martini - A modern classic, created using the finest quality cold brew coffee and vodka to deliver a pick-me-up with every sip.

Pink Gin Fizz - The taste of British summertime in a can, this cocktail is made with premium fruit juices and London Dry Gin, and is guaranteed to bring a little sunshine to the dreariest of drizzly days.

The Pink Gin Fizz is the cocktail for any gin lover. Picture: Funkin Cocktails

Amaretto Sour - Sweet and sour flavours combine in Funkin’s Amaretto Sour cocktail, created with Italy’s most famous liqueur.

Whatever your taste, we're sure one of these delicious cocktails will tickle your fancy.