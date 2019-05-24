These cheeky cans will bring the bar to your bedroom this bank holiday weekend

24 May 2019, 15:34

The brand new cocktails will be perfect for the weekend
The brand new cocktails will be perfect for the weekend. Picture: Funkin Cocktails
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The brand new nitrogen-infused cocktails will set you right up for this weekend.

Cocktail fans rejoice! Funkin Cocktails have just launched their brand new cocktails in a can and they're an absolute bargain.

For only £2.29 you can pick up some tasty alcoholic treats from Sainsbury's.

Pornstar Martini fans will be overjoyed with this cocktail
Pornstar Martini fans will be overjoyed with this cocktail. Picture: Funkin Cocktails

They are the UK's first range of nitrogen-infused cocktails in cans, and provide you with the smooth texture of a cocktail you'd get from a high-end bar.

As the cans are infused, they smoke when they're cracked open and create a foam head to mimic the look, taste and texture of a bar-quality beverage.

There are currently four different flavour available, they are:

Passionfruit Martini - A fruity take on the nation’s favourite, the Pornstar Martini, it blends tropical fruit purées and juices with vodka to create a light and silky-smooth drink that can transform even Bognor Regis into a beach-side paradise.

The espresso martini is one of the more sophisticated cocktails
The espresso martini is one of the more sophisticated cocktails. Picture: Funkin Cocktails

Espresso Martini - A modern classic, created using the finest quality cold brew coffee and vodka to deliver a pick-me-up with every sip.

Pink Gin Fizz - The taste of British summertime in a can, this cocktail is made with premium fruit juices and London Dry Gin, and is guaranteed to bring a little sunshine to the dreariest of drizzly days.

The Pink Gin Fizz is the cocktail for any gin lover
The Pink Gin Fizz is the cocktail for any gin lover. Picture: Funkin Cocktails

Amaretto Sour - Sweet and sour flavours combine in Funkin’s Amaretto Sour cocktail, created with Italy’s most famous liqueur.

Whatever your taste, we're sure one of these delicious cocktails will tickle your fancy.

