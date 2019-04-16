We taste tested the most popular Easter eggs of 2019 so you don't have to

We tested all these Easter eggs . Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Not sure what Easter egg to buy this year? Don't worry, we did the leg work for you.

Easter is finally upon us, which means the feasting on chocolate eggs can at last begin.

But whether you're buying for yourself or a loved one, it's so hard to know which eggs are worth the money, and which ones will leave you disappointed.

From Thornton's to Kinder, here's what the taste testers at Heart HQ thought:

Maltesers Buttons Easter Egg £6

Heart's average score: 7.4/10

Maltesers Buttons Easter Egg £6. Picture: Nestle

With a strong score of 7.4, the Maltesers Easter egg is a safe bet and a classic chocolate go-to.

The testers described the taste as "creamy", although also a little "cloggy".

Thornton’s Marvellous Magnificent Easter Egg £20

Heart's average score: 5.8/10

Thorton’s Marvellous Magnificent Easter Egg £20. Picture: Thortons

While one of the more expensive eggs, Thornton's Easter egg did not perform as well as we expected.

The taste testers were not blown away, describing the egg as a "bit boring".

The egg however did have some fans, with one taster commenting the chocolate was "a real gem of the taste test".

Cadbury’s Dairy Milk Freddo Easter egg £1.50

Heart's average score: 6.4/10

Cadbury’s Dairy Milk Freddo Easter egg £1.50. Picture: Cadbury's

The classic Cadbury's Easter egg divided our chocolate testers.

Some were keen for the iconic taste, branding it "near perfection", while others called the taste "dull".

Ferrero Rocher Milk Chocolate & Hazelnut Easter Egg £9

Heart's average score: 6.6/10

Ferrero Rocher Milk Chocolate & Hazelnut Easter Egg £9. Picture: Ferrero Rocher

The Ferrero Rocher Easter egg also divided the tasters.

Understandably, some loved the hazelnut egg and set of three Ferrero Rochers that came with it, while others weren't keen on the nutty version of the egg.

Reese's Chocolate Easter Egg £6

Heart's average score: 4.5/10

Reese's Chocolate Easter Egg £6. Picture: Reese's

Surprisingly, the Reese's Easter egg is in fact not peanut flavoured, but just a simple milk chocolate egg.

Some taste testers were disappointed by the plain chocolate flavour, with one admitting they'd only "buy it for a distant family member".

Kinder Surprise Easter Egg £5

Heart's average score: 8.2/10

Kinder Surprise Easter Egg £5. Picture: Kinder

Kinder's Easter egg not only provides a tasty egg, but a huge toy inside the large egg.

The scores show this egg as one of the favourites, with the classic taste and creamy texture.

Nestle Smarties Orange Chocolate Egg £8

Heart's average score: 7.1/10

Nestle Smarties Orange Chocolate Egg £8. Picture: Nestle

Although not a classic Easter egg, the Smarties Orange egg also turned out to be a favourite.

The taste testers described the egg as "orange goodness", and "a real contender".

Lidl’s Golden Sculpture Egg with Ginsecco £12.99

Heart's average score: 4.5/10

Lidl’s Golden Sculpture Egg with Ginsecco £12.99. Picture: Lidl

Lidl's Golden Sculpture Egg with Ginsecco did not score as well as expected.

The taste of the egg was described as a "little boring" and failed to impress the taste testers.

