Father's Day 2020: Best alcohol presents and boozy gifts that your dad will love

Get gift inspiration for Father's Day right here. Picture: Getty

June 21 2020 is Father's Day, and while coronavirus and lockdown might make it hard to visit, you can still arrange a thoughtful gift to be delivered by post.

Whether your dad likes a whisky, gin, beer, wine, rum - or anything - there is an abundance of boozy gifts available for Father's Day.

Here we share a few tipples you can order online and have delivered in time for the special day, or pick up easily on your next shop...

Warners Gin

All bottles ordered from the Warner's distillery come with a home growing kit. Picture: Warner's Gin

The award-winning gin farmers Warners are now gifting ‘Get Growing’ kits with every home delivery to bring some extra joy to your home and gin serves... and help the bees.

Perfect for a green-fingered dad, the gardening sets, which include wildflower and lemon balm seeds, coir compost pellets and biodegradable pots, along with wildflower and lemon balm seed packets, will be gifted with every home delivery ordered from the Northamptonshire distillery to inspire customers to have fun planting at home.

With a huge variety of gins available, their Lemon Balm bottle - made with three core botanicals, lemon balm, lemon verbena and lemon thyme - is perfect for enjoying on a sunny June afternoon.

Where to buy: Visit Warner’s Gin, to see all flavours, cost £40 each

Disaronno Velvet

Disaronno Velvet is a cream liqueur version of the iconic amaretto spirit. Picture: Disaronno

Just in time for Father's Day, Italian liqueur brand Disaronno is bringing out a new 'Velvet' bottle.

Sweet, delicious amaretto gets a summertime makeover, being reimagined as a smooth cream liqueur that is best enjoyed over ice.

Perfect for dads who love an ice-cream, or a glass of Irish cream at Christmas.

Where to buy: Disaronno Velvet will be available across the UK from the end of May.

Barista Brothers Coffee Liqueur

The Barista Brothers Coffee Liqueur makes a great Espresso Martini. Picture: Aldi

Dads who have become a dab hand at quarantinis, can make Espresso Martinis in moments with Aldi's new coffee liqueur.

Mix equal parts of The Barista Brothers Coffee Liqueur and vodka, mix with boiling water and shake together with plenty of ice.

Strain into a cocktail glass and garnish with two coffee beans – cheers!

Where to buy: In store at Aldi now, priced £7.99

Lowlander Beer Explorer Gift Pack

Expand your horizon and discover the botanic brews of this Dutch brewery. Picture: Not On The High Street

Give your dad a trip to The Netherlands without leaving home with this selection pack of Lowlanders' botanically brewed beers.

The Lowlander Explorer includes: one Islander Summer Ale, one Lowlander 0.00% Wit, one Lowlander Yuzu & Grapefruit, one Lowlander Grapefruit Pale Ale and one Lowlander I.P.A.

Where to buy: Not On The High Street, priced £29

Don Papa Rum

Don Papa rum is bringing out a special package for Father's Day. Picture: Don Papa

The delicious Philippines rum is releasing a limited-edition 'Cosmic' Canister for Father's Day, launching in Sainsbury's on the 1st June.

It depicts the mystical world Don Papa calls home - the island of Sugarlandia in the Philippines.

Where to buy: Available in Sainsbury's from June 1, RRP £32

Caorunn Gin

Caorunn gin is made with Scottish botanicals. Picture: Caorunn

Caorunn is made with a combination of traditional and handpicked botanicals from near its Speyside distillery, including rowan berry, heather, coul blush apple and dandelion.

It's delicious served with tonic and a slice of red apple, and also makes a great base for more experimental gin cocktails.

Where to buy: Available from Master of Malt for £26.99

Glasshouse Whisky

Glasshouse has been designed to enjoy with soda water. Picture: Glasshouse Whisky

Glasshouse Whisky has been designed specifically to be mixed with soda water - which makes for a simple and easy drink to have during the lockdown.

Perfect for dads who love a glass of scotch, or are looking for a new lighter tipple during the summer.

Where to buy: Available from Master Of Malt, RRP £29

Seville Orange Marmalade Distilled Gin Liqueur

This orange-infused gin liqueur is delicious in a G&T. Picture: Rosebud Preserves

If your dad loves marmalade on toast, then surprise him with this orangey gin.

Made in a traditional copper still to create a deep, dark and warming blend of bitter orange, molassed sugar and botanically rich hand-crafted gin with a truly distinctive flavour, enjoy over ice with tonic.

Where to buy: Available for £29.95 from Rosebud Preserves

Gentleman Jack

Gentleman Jack is a smoother, more mellow whiskey from the famous bourbon brand. Picture: Jack Daniels

A member of the Jack Daniels family, this Tennessee Whiskey is an exceptionally smooth spirit that can be enjoyed straight over ice, or served with coke for a more luxurious take on a classic JD and coke.

Where to buy: Gentleman Jack is avaialble nationwide (and on Amazon) for £35

The GlenDronach Revival 15 Year Old

This was awarded best whisky in the world. Picture: GlenDronach

If your dad loves a whisky, give him one of the world's best. The GlenDronach Revival was awarded ‘Best In Show Whisky’ at the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Taking the top prize for whisky affirms it as the world's best - making it an ideal gift for the world's best Dad.

Taste-wise, GlenDronach is a richly-sherried single malt, produced in the Highland region of Scotland, with sumptuous notes of dark fruits, rich chocolate and manuka honey.

Where to buy: Available at The Whisky Exchange, priced £62.95