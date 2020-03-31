How you can get wine, beer and all alcohol delivered right to your door

If you're after a tipple, it can be sorted. Picture: Getty

Here's how you can have a load of alcohol shipped right to your door in no time!

Lockdown is making everyone a bit thirsty for a beverage, but it's a huge faff to queue for ages to get your hands on some in-store, and grabbing a supermarket delivery slot is near enough impossible.

If you're going mad wanting a tipple, or just want to re-stock the liquor cabinet without too much hassle, we know exactly how.

However, it is worth mentioning that if you're experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, you shouldn't be drinking as it can weaken your immune system.

But if you're fully healthy and are behaving by staying indoors, there are endless alcohol companies across the UK which provide efficient (and no-contact) delivery in a matter of days, and we've listed some of the best for you.

Rhug Estate Farm Shop

The Rhug Estate Farm Shop in North Wales, offers over 3000 hand-selected products with a focus on Welsh, local and organic.

The online shop offers a choice of beers, wines and spirits from brewery’s and vineyards both near and far.

They include Mwsh-Kolsch style lager from the Purple Moose micro-brewery in Porthmadog and Penderyn Maderia, a Welsh whiskey from the Penderyn Distillery.

Additionally, they have a selection of wine available for online purchasing and the online shop can be found here.

The Drop Store

If you're a fan of artisan spirits and a cheeky gin and tonic, give The Drop Store's site a visit.

The are still delivering their range, which includes Whitley Neill gin and The Pogues Irish whiskey.

If you use the code THANKS10, you can grab 10 per cent off everything until the end of April.

Majestic Wines

Majestic has seen a massive amount of demand, so are no longer taking orders online.

However, it’s worth finding your local store and calling to see if they’re doing home deliveries.

If you buy a case of six, bottles can come in at as low as around a fiver each, and you can sort between your tastes and preferences to find the perfect wines for your dish.

Prezzybox

Not the first place you'd think to go for alcohol, Prezzybox has a huge selection of alcohol on their site and they're still running as normal.

Their Letterbox Wine is perfect to be delivered, as they fit directly through the letterbox so there's no need to open the door.

They are dispatched in one to two days and are available in Spanish Tempranillo red, Spanish white and there's even a personalised bottle of Brisa Tempranillo with 3 bars of Green & Black's chocolate.

Wanderlust Wine

Wanderlust Wine delivers organic, organically farmed and biodynamic wines to your front door (via a contactless courier service) from lesser known producers and all made sustainably.

They offer next day delivery as standard and also have Wine on Demand (wine delivered to Londoners within the hour) – obviously they are seeing a big spike in demand so there may be a slight delay

Vinatis

The online wine store Vinatis are still delivering, although they say processing may be up to 72 hours due to demand.

Top of the list from Vinatis are the boxes of hand-picked bottles, so you can sample award-winning tipples for a lower price than buying by the bottle.

If you can’t go to the pub, you might as well drink the good stuff.

Drygate

Drygate is a Glaswegian brewery that has been brewing with open doors and open minds since 2014 with the belief that good beer tastes better when it's made with the local community in mind.

In light of the government advice to shut breweries, Drygate has ramped up their online offerings to ensure they remain true to their promise to provide quality beer to the masses, within a few days.

Drygate is bearing the torch for the NHS by offering a 20% discount on its online store so workers can enjoy after-work beers that taste even sweeter.

There will be exclusive offers and brand new releases posted regularly on Drygate, to keep brew fans on their toes and never left wanting.

Five Points Brewing Co.

London's largest independent brewing company, Five Points Brewing Co. are offering deliveries on their award-winning beers, brewed in the heart of Hackney.

They have a selection of beers which are detailed below and are doing offers of 12 beers for £20, and receive a 20% discount when using the code HERES20.

Hattingley Valley

Award winning Hattingley Valley, will continue to offer their range online here for home delivery with a delivery time of just 48 hours to any UK mainland address.

If you are in central London, Hattingley is also available via Wineapp so you can get a bottle of Hattingley within the hour!

During this tricky time, they want to help the industry as much as possible so from 31st March when you buy a case from the core range online, Hattingley will donate to Hospitality Action's Covid19 Emergency Appeal, in support of the hospitality workers suddenly facing hardship.

For every case purchased, Hattingley will donate £30 per case of Classic Reserve, £45 per case of 2015 Rosé, £60 per case of the Blanc de Blancs and £90 per case of the Kings Cuvée.

Beer Hawk

For craft beer fans, Beer Hawk is the place to be to get your favourites delivered to your door.

Like many of the wine sites, they offer mixed boxes so you can try something new, but you can also browse by type and where they’re from.

While the site does offer next day delivery, they’re telling customers to be aware it may take slightly longer for your order to arrive.