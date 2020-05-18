How to make banana bread? Simple recipe to follow at home

All of the ingredients and the simple method you need to make your own banana bread.

If you've not already seen about 47 of these on your social media timeline over the past few weeks, you must've been living under a rock.

Banana bread (or banana cake) has become a staple for many during lockdown, with every other person trying their hand at baking the delicious fruity goods.

Here's exactly how you can make your own, completely fuss-free.

Ingredients

285g/10oz plain flour

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

½ tsp salt

110g/4oz butter, plus extra for greasing

225g/8oz caster sugar

2 free-range eggs

4 ripe bananas, mashed

85ml/3fl oz buttermilk (or normal milk mixed with 1½ tsp lemon juice or vinegar)

1 tsp vanilla extract

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C/350F/Gas 4.

Sift the flour, bicarbonate of soda and salt into a large mixing bowl.

In a separate bowl, cream the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy.

Add the eggs, mashed bananas, buttermilk and vanilla extract to the butter and sugar mixture and mix well.

Fold in the flour mixture.

Grease a 20cm x 12.5cm/8in x 5in loaf tin (2lb) and pour the cake mixture into the tin.

Transfer to the oven and bake for about an hour, or until well-risen and golden-brown.

Remove from the oven and cool in the tin for a few minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack to cool completely before serving.