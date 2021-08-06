International Beer Day 2021: Low or no alcohol beer and ales to try

Enjoy a beer without the booze with these delicious options. Picture: Heart

By Heart reporter

Enjoy a beer without the fear of a hangover or worrying about driving home safely with one of these delicious no or low alcohol options.

Lowlander

Lowlander's low alcohol beer is really refreshing. Picture: Lowlander

Lowlander 0.00% Wit Beer - Brewed with reclaimed orange and lemon peel from bars and restaurants in The Netherlands, who use the fruit to squeeze fresh juices, Lowlander 0.00% Wit Beer is refreshing and crisp with bursts of fruit and citrus flavours. Every year 250 million kilos of orange peel are discarded in The Netherlands. By working with PeelPioneers, who pick up and process this ‘waste’ in a circular, eco-friendly way, Lowlander is not only able to make sure each beer has the same zing and bitterness that alcohol usually provides, but are also helping to reduce our collective environmental footprint.

Lowlander 0.3% IPA - A full flavour non-alcoholic IPA inspired by travels to Sri Lanka, home to the mango, which is one of the botanicals in the beer. Lowlander 0.3% IPA is also brewed with cardamom and orange peel for an unforgettably juicy and aromatic pairing. By brewing the botanicals with just the right intensity of tropical hops and with the late addition of orange peel, Lowlander has created a wonderfully exotic, fruity, thirst-quenching I.P.A.

Where to buy: Westons Cider and Wise Bartender

Lucky Saint

This alcohol free beer is perfect on a hot day. Picture: Lucky Saint

Lucky Saint has all the flavour and body of a full-strength beer, but without the alcohol!

Their ground-breaking 0.5% Superior Unfiltered Lager is independently and progressively brewed in Bavaria, the same way as your favourite alcoholic beer, using only the finest ingredients and best processes available.

Filtering beer strips out flavour so by keeping it unfiltered, Lucky Saint remains full of flavour with real body and character.

The recipe combines just four natural ingredients:pilsner malt, Hallertau hops, Bavarian spring water and their own single-use yeast.

Where to buy: 12 x 330ml bottles, £25

Athletic Brewing Co.

These new cans have been released just in time for summer. Picture: Athletic Brewing Co

This US brand is new to the UK market and is shaking up the alcohol-free craft beer category with two new cans this summer.

Crafted with health-conscious drinkers and those who enjoy an active lifestyle in mind, the award-winning Run Wild IPA and Upside Dawn Golden Ale, are perfect for craft-beer drinkers looking for lighter options which don’t compromise on taste and the overall drinking experience, setting a new standard for flavour in the low alcohol space.

Where to buy: Athletic Brewing Co

Esmerelda

This alcohol free beer has an alcohol free tequila kick! Picture: Mockingbird

This Mexican style cerveza is spiked with an alcohol-free tequila alternative made by the team at Mockingbird Spirits.

Where to buy: Light Drinks, £2.59 a bottle

Noughty Bear 0.5% IPA

Bear Island launched its first ever low alcohol beer earlier this year.

Where to buy: It's available to order from their online shop