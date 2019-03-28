Mother's Day 2019: Gorgeous flavoured gins that make the perfect present
28 March 2019, 11:36 | Updated: 28 March 2019, 13:01
Gin and mums haven't always had the best association, but as it becomes the UK's trendiest drink, it's the perfect excuse to splurge on a special bottle... or two.
With Mother's Day just days away you might still be stuck as to what to get your mum as a gift.
While flowers, chocolates and spa days always go down a treat, why not treat her to something you can enjoy, too?
We've rounded up the nicest gins available right now, from marshmallow to plum flavour, and everything in between.
- Vanilla bean marshmallow gin, £29, Not On The High Street
- Warner's rhubarb gin, £38, Waitrose
- Citadelle Original, £29.50, Master of Malt
- Tincture rose gin, £42.90, The Drink Shop
- The Botanist Islay dry gin, £36.99 , Waitrose
- Conker Spirit Dorset Dry Gin, £34.25, Master of Malt
- Adnams Copper House Pink Gin, £29.99, Master of Malt
- Nordes Atlantic Galaician gin, £35.95, Master of Malt
- Caorunn small batch gin, £28, Waitrose
- Rock Rose Old Tom Pink Grapefruit, £35.85. Master of Malt
- Didsbury Gin Raspberry & Elderflower, £28.50, Harvey Nichols
- Steampunk Prudence rose liqueur, £22.99, Ginspiration