Mother's Day 2019: Gorgeous flavoured gins that make the perfect present

28 March 2019, 11:36 | Updated: 28 March 2019, 13:01

What better reason for a G&T than Mother's Day?
What better reason for a G&T than Mother's Day?

Gin and mums haven't always had the best association, but as it becomes the UK's trendiest drink, it's the perfect excuse to splurge on a special bottle... or two.

With Mother's Day just days away you might still be stuck as to what to get your mum as a gift.

While flowers, chocolates and spa days always go down a treat, why not treat her to something you can enjoy, too?

We've rounded up the nicest gins available right now, from marshmallow to plum flavour, and everything in between.

These gorgeous gins would all make an eye-catching present
These gorgeous gins would all make an eye-catching present

- Silent Pool Gin, £39

- Vanilla bean marshmallow gin, £29, Not On The High Street

- Warner's rhubarb gin, £38, Waitrose

Perhaps if you're extra nice to your mum she will let you have a taste!
Perhaps if you're extra nice to your mum she will let you have a taste!

- Citadelle Original, £29.50, Master of Malt

- Tincture rose gin, £42.90, The Drink Shop

- The Botanist Islay dry gin, £36.99 , Waitrose

With a multitude of small breweries making gins in different flavours, there is bound to be one your mum loves
With a multitude of small breweries making gins in different flavours, there is bound to be one your mum loves

- Conker Spirit Dorset Dry Gin, £34.25, Master of Malt

- Reliquum plum, £30

- Adnams Copper House Pink Gin, £29.99, Master of Malt

Spanish gin is one of the top tipple trends for 2019
Spanish gin is one of the top tipple trends for 2019

- Nordes Atlantic Galaician gin, £35.95, Master of Malt

- Caorunn small batch gin, £28, Waitrose

- Rock Rose Old Tom Pink Grapefruit, £35.85. Master of Malt

Berry, rose and orange flavour gins are sure to impress
Berry, rose and orange flavour gins are sure to impress

- Didsbury Gin Raspberry & Elderflower, £28.50, Harvey Nichols

- Steampunk Prudence rose liqueur, £22.99, Ginspiration

- Seville Orange & Persian Lime Gin - £14.99, Aldi

